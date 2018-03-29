SEARCH

5 Best Filter Coffee Places In Delhi NCR

Highlights
  • The earthy and piquant aroma of coffee is enough
  • Delhi NCR inhabits innumerable cafes that serve delicious coffee
  • Indian filter coffee is made by mixing boiled and frothed milk
There is a saying that goes, 'A good day begins with coffee.' The earthy and piquant aroma of coffee is enough to get you going for the day. There is no denying the fact that coffee can give a much needed kick-start to our day. Delhi NCR inhabits innumerable cafes that serve delicious coffee. However, if you happen to be a real coffee lover, then there are high chances of you searching for more authentic roots of the same. Filter coffee, you say? Spot on! Indian filter coffee is made by mixing boiled and frothed milk with a decoction obtained by brewing finely ground coffee powder in a traditional Indian filter. If you're looking out for places in Delhi NCR to savour this delight, then we've got your back. Here's a list of 5 places in Delhi NCR that serve the best filter coffee. Read on to know more about them.

1. Carnatic Cafe



This quaint little south Indian cafe is perfect to spend an evening at after long and hectic office hours. Order in a glass of filter coffee and you're done for the day. The filter coffee here is served in traditional davara and tumbler. This hot and frothy delight has a strong taste and is sure to get you drooling.



Where: Ground Floor, The India Mall, Community Center, New Friends Colony, New Delhi



Cost for two: INR 500

 

 

2. Lakshmi Coffee House

If you love authentic south Indian snacks and filter coffee, this is the place to be. This place dishes out filling and delicious south Indian fare, which is easy on the pocket. Their filter coffee is highly recommended and goes best with upma and medu vada.



Where: Brahmaputra Shopping Complex, Sector 29, Noida



Cost for two: INR 300

3. Udupi Cafe



This place opens early in the morning, and is perfect for people who have stepped out for a run and need their caffeine dose. Pair a glass of piping hot filter coffee with idlis dipped in sambar, and get going for the day!



Where: Ground Floor, Pratap Bhawan, Building 5, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Near ITO, New Delhi



Cost for two: INR 300

 

4. Saravana Bhawan



Saravana Bhawan needs no introduction to Delhiites. If you're a south Indian food lover, then this place is surely going to be a paradise for you. After having a satisfying meal, wash it down with a glass of hot authentic filter coffee. You can even pair it with Mysore pak, which is equally scrumptious.



Where: 50, Janpath, New Delhi



Cost for two: INR 500

 

5. Andhra Bhavan



This one's for all coffee lovers out there. This place certainly needs to be on your list; not only for its scrumptious food, but also for its classic filter coffee, which is available at unbelievably low price. Do try their various thali options as well.



Where: 1, Ashoka Road, Near Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi



Cost for two: INR 200

 

So, all you coffee lovers out there, head to these places and make the most of them!



