5 Best Filter Coffee Places In Delhi NCR

Highlights The earthy and piquant aroma of coffee is enough

Delhi NCR inhabits innumerable cafes that serve delicious coffee

Indian filter coffee is made by mixing boiled and frothed milk

1. Carnatic Cafe

This quaint little south Indian cafe is perfect to spend an evening at after long and hectic office hours. Order in a glass of filter coffee and you're done for the day. The filter coffee here is served in traditional davara and tumbler. This hot and frothy delight has a strong taste and is sure to get you drooling.

Where: Ground Floor, The India Mall, Community Center, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 500





2. Lakshmi Coffee House

If you love authentic south Indian snacks and filter coffee, this is the place to be. This place dishes out filling and delicious south Indian fare, which is easy on the pocket. Their filter coffee is highly recommended and goes best with upma and medu vada.

Where: Brahmaputra Shopping Complex, Sector 29, Noida

Cost for two: INR 300

3. Udupi Cafe

This place opens early in the morning, and is perfect for people who have stepped out for a run and need their caffeine dose. Pair a glass of piping hot filter coffee with idlis dipped in sambar, and get going for the day!

Where: Ground Floor, Pratap Bhawan, Building 5, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Near ITO, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 300

4. Saravana Bhawan

Saravana Bhawan needs no introduction to Delhiites. If you're a south Indian food lover, then this place is surely going to be a paradise for you. After having a satisfying meal, wash it down with a glass of hot authentic filter coffee. You can even pair it with Mysore pak, which is equally scrumptious.

Where: 50, Janpath, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 500





5. Andhra Bhavan

This one's for all coffee lovers out there. This place certainly needs to be on your list; not only for its scrumptious food, but also for its classic filter coffee, which is available at unbelievably low price. Do try their various thali options as well.

Where: 1, Ashoka Road, Near Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 200





So, all you coffee lovers out there, head to these places and make the most of them!