In Hyderabad, chai-samosa is more like a ritual. And when it comes to samosas, the Irani version holds a special place in the hearts of locals. Crisp, flaky, and filled with spiced onions or minced meat, Irani samosas are a legacy of the city's Persian-influenced culinary past. Unlike the thick, potato-filled Punjabi samosas, these are smaller, crunchier, and often served with a side of Osmania biscuits or Irani chai. Whether you are grabbing a quick bite on your way to work or hosting an evening get-together, Irani samosas fit right in. From iconic cafes to new-age samosa chains, Hyderabad has plenty of places to indulge in this timeless treat. And yes, many of them let you order online too.

History And Origins Of Irani Samosas In Hyderabad:

Hyderabad's food culture owes a lot to the Irani cafes that began sprouting in the city during the early 20th century. Run by Persian settlers, these cafes quickly became social hubs where conversations flowed as freely as cups of chai. Alongside tea and biscuits, they introduced onion samosas that were lighter, sharper in flavour, and easier to pair with strong brews. Over time, these crisp triangles became an identity marker for Hyderabad itself. Even today, many of the city's oldest cafes continue to serve Irani samosas as they were first made, ensuring the connection between history and taste is never lost.





What Makes Irani Samosas Unique?

Irani samosas stand apart in both form and flavour. While the traditional desi samosa is bulky and stuffed with mashed potatoes, peas, and spices, the Irani version is slimmer and crispier. The filling is usually made of finely chopped onions, green chillies, curry leaves, and poha (flattened rice), which helps absorb moisture and retain crunch. Some versions include minced meat or egg, but the classic onion samosa remains a crowd favourite.

The outer layer is made using ultra-thin patty sheets, folded several times to create a crisp, layered texture. These samosas are deep-fried till golden and served piping hot, often without chutney, allowing the crunch and spice to shine on their own.





Photo Credit: Pexels

Best Time To Eat Irani Samosas:

While Irani samosas can be enjoyed at any hour, they are especially popular in the evenings with tea. Office-goers stop by cafes like Niloufer or Persis after work for samosa-and-chai breaks, while families pick them up for late-evening snacks at home. Early mornings also see regulars pairing freshly fried samosas with milky chai before starting their day. For students, they are the ultimate pocket-friendly bite between classes. Whether it is morning, noon, or late night, Hyderabad ensures that there is always a hot samosa waiting somewhere.

5 Types Of Irani Samosas You Must Try In Hyderabad:

1. Onion Samosa

This is the soul of the Irani samosa tradition. Crisp triangular pockets are filled with a spicy mix of finely chopped onions, green chillies, curry leaves, and poha. The poha absorbs moisture from the onions, keeping the filling dry and the outer shell perfectly crisp. Often served without chutney, the flavour stands strong on its own.

2. Chicken Samosa

A meat lover's delight, the chicken samosa is filled with minced chicken sauteed in garam masala, ginger, garlic, and fresh herbs. The filling is dry yet flavourful, making it ideal for deep frying without affecting the texture. These are slightly larger than onion samosas and often served with a side of ketchup or mint chutney.

3. Egg Samosa

Rare but beloved, the egg samosa features a filling of boiled egg slices mixed with pepper, salt, and a hint of masala. Some versions include scrambled egg with onions and chillies. It is a hearty snack, often found in old-school cafés or made fresh at home for evening tea.

4. Paneer Samosa

This vegetarian twist is gaining popularity, especially among younger crowds. The filling includes crumbled paneer, capsicum, and mild spices. It is less fiery than the onion or chicken versions, making it suitable for those who prefer a milder flavour.

5. Corn Samosa

A fresh, slightly sweet take on the classic, corn samosas are filled with tender kernels sautéed with onions, green chillies, and a dash of chaat masala. Some versions include capsicum or cheese for added texture.

Price And Accessibility:

Part of what makes Irani samosas so loved is how affordable they are. Most onion samosas in Hyderabad are priced between Rs 10 to Rs 20, making them a snack that cuts across every budget. Even the chicken or paneer variations rarely exceed Rs 30 a piece. Their accessibility is unmatched, whether you are standing outside a small tea shop, visiting a cafe chain, or picking up a box to carry home. It is this mix of affordability and flavour that ensures Irani samosas remain central to Hyderabad's food culture.





Photo Credit: Pexels

Where To Find The Best Irani Samosas In Hyderabad?

1. Samosa Party, Madhapur

Samosa Party offers over 15 varieties of samosas, including Irani-style onion and chicken options. Their samosas are made fresh, preservative-free, and served with innovative sides like Vietnamese cold coffee or boba tea. The molten chocolate samosa is a must-try for those who enjoy sweet surprises.





Why it stands out:

Wide variety of fillings

Clean packaging and consistent quality

Available for online delivery via popular food apps

2. Persis Cafe, Ameerpet

Persis Cafe is a nostalgic stop for many Hyderabadis. Known for its buttery biscuits and strong Irani chai, it also serves some of the crispiest onion samosas in town. The samosas here are small, spicy, and perfect with a cup of tea.

3. Cafe Niloufer, Multiple Locations

A household name in Hyderabad, Cafe Niloufer has been serving tea and snacks since 1978. Their onion samosas are crisp, spicy, and always fresh. Pair them with their signature Niloufer Special Tea or lemon chai for the full experience.

4. Karachi Bakery And Cafe, Hitech City

While Karachi Bakery is famous for its fruit biscuits and cakes, its café outlets also serve a surprisingly good Irani samosa. These are slightly larger, with a flaky crust and spicy onion filling. They are often paired with Irani chai or bun maska.

5. Vellanki Foods, Multiple Outlets

Known for its traditional Telugu snacks and pickles, Vellanki Foods also offers a nostalgic version of the railway-style onion samosa. These are crisp, spicy, and perfect for evening chai. Their samosas are part of their retro snack collection, which includes chekkalu, muruku, and vampoosa.





Why it is unique:

Focus on old-school flavours

Onion samosas made in small batches

Available for online delivery across Hyderabad

Where To Buy Irani Samosas Online?

With Hyderabad's growing appetite for convenience, many outlets now make Irani samosas available through delivery apps like Zomato. Chains like Samosa Party offer direct online ordering, while established names such as Cafe Niloufer and Vellanki Foods have partnered with multiple platforms. Whether you want a box of onion samosas for office meetings or chicken samosas for a family gathering, most of the city's favourites can reach your doorstep within minutes.

Why Hyderabad Loves Irani Samosas?

Irani samosas are more than just snacks; they are part of the city's rhythm. For office-goers, they are the comfort food of tea breaks. For students, they are quick bites between classes. For families, they are a staple at evening gatherings. Their crisp texture and spicy filling bring people together in ways that few other foods manage. In many ways, Irani samosas represent Hyderabad's blend of tradition and modernity - affordable, social, and always satisfying.

Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Enjoy Irani Samosas Best?

1. Pair With Strong Irani Chai Or Lemon Tea

Nothing complements the crisp, spicy bite of an Irani samosa like a cup of thick, milky Irani chai. The tea's bold flavour balances the heat of the filling, making every bite more comforting. If you prefer something lighter, lemon tea with a hint of ginger works beautifully too.

2. Serve With Osmania Biscuits For A Classic Combo

This is a true Hyderabadi pairing. Osmania biscuits, with their sweet-salty profile, add a soft contrast to the crunchy samosa. Many Irani cafés serve this trio - samosa, biscuit, and chai - as a set.

3. Reheat In An Air Fryer To Retain Crispness

If you are ordering samosas online or saving some for later, skip the microwave. Reheating in an air fryer or oven helps maintain the flaky texture without turning them soggy.

4. Add A Side Of Mint Chutney Or Ketchup For Extra Zing

While Irani samosas are often served plain, adding a small bowl of mint chutney or tangy ketchup can enhance the flavour, especially for chicken or paneer variants.

5. Try With Bun Maska For A Filling Snack

For a more substantial bite, pair your samosa with soft bun maska. The buttery bun balances the spice and adds a comforting carb layer.





So the next time you crave something crunchy, spicy and unmistakably Hyderabadi, you know exactly where to head, or simply order online and let the flavours come to you.

