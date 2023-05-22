If you are new to Hyderabad and on the hunt for pocket-friendly places to eat, then you are in for a treat. Today, the city is home to thousands of people who moved their base for work or study. The city, bustling with people from all corners of the country, offers a diverse range of food and lifestyles. And to cater to everyone's palate, there are varieties of eateries spread across Hyderabad. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Hyderabad is truly a foodie paradise. In this article, we will take you through some of the most famous breakfast places in the city that serve authentic South Indian meals at affordable prices. Each of these eateries is safe and hygienic and, of course, offers delicious idlis, vadas and dosas. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Here Are 6 Affordable Breakfast Places In Hyderabad:

1. Taaza Kitchen (Our Recommendation):

Possibly one of the oldest and most famous eateries in the city, Taaza kitchen serves thousands of customers throughout the day. It is located in Madhapur and opens doors at 7 am in the morning. Taaza kitchen has a very limited menu, but each of the dishes have their flavours on point. The eateries serve dosa, vada, idli, kesar bath, khara bath, chow chow bath, grape juice, badam milk, tea and coffee, and their price starts from Rs. 15, ranging up to Rs. 60. What fascinated us the most is their hygiene and QSR-like work pattern. This place is a must try for some crispy vadas and mouth-melting idlis.

Cost for 2: Rs. 100 approx

Address: Plot no: 497, 100 Feet Rd, Ayyappa Society, Chanda Naik Nagar, Madhapur

2. Babai Hotel (Our Recommendation):

Established in 1942, Babai Hotel is known to offer the softest idlis one can think of. It is said that the eatery follows an 80-year-old style of making their idlis that add to the fluffiness. These idlis are then soaked in ghee and served with a freshly churned dollop of makhhan on the top. This special platter, also popular as Babai idli, is served with the sides of podi, chutney and sambhar. The place opens at 7.45 am and operates till 11.30 am. It then again opens at 5.45 pm and closes at 10.15 pm. Besides Babai idli, this place also offers a range of dishes to try.

Cost for two: Rs. 200 approx

Address: Road number 1, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally

3. Swach:

Another South Indian eatery located in Madhapur, Swach opens its doors at 6am and operates till 12pm. It then again opens at 5.30pm and closes at 10.30pm. Much like Taaza kitchen, this place pocket-friendly too, but has more variety to try. From upma and idli to pongal and mirchi bhajji, you would find different types of dishes to fill your appetite. What we loved about this humble eatery is the decor. With clay potteries and traditional wall art, this place instantly tug at heartstrings.

Cost for 2: Rs. 130 approx

Address: Plot no 4/3-A & B, Siddi Vinayak Nagar, opposite to V Convention, Madhapur, Serilingampally

4. Pragathi Tiffin Centre:

If you are looking to enjoy some delicious dosas for breakfast, Pragathi Tiffin Centre is just the place to visit. It is located near Pragathi College at HVS Road and opens at 6.30 in the morning. From freshly made idlis to different types of dosas including butter masala dosa and special dosa among other, you would find food here is served on banana leaves to make it yet more sustainable and eco-friendly.

Cost for two: Rs. 140 approx

Address: H V S Road, Hanuman Tekdi, Near Pragati College

5. Saurabhi Kitchen:

This place, located in Hafeezpet, opens at 7am and has elaborate menu to explore. The price here starts at around Rs. 50 and ranges up to Rs. 120. While you would get the regular dosas and idlis on the menu, but what you must try are their specials. Press bonda, Seema karam dosa and kaju dosa are a must try here.

Cost for two: Rs. 170 approx

Address: Opposite to Telangana Contractors Cultural Club, Venkateshwara Nagar.

6. Chutneys:

Rightly named chutneys, this place serves some of the most authentic South Indian chutneys along with your meal. This place specialises in their chutneys and offers some of the most unique and dosas from across Andhra cuisine. We suggest, try their Guntur idli to kick-start your day on a spicy note.

Cost for two: Rs. 200 approx

Address: Hi-tech City, Main Road, Opposite Shilparamam

Try these eateries and let us know which one you enjoyed the most. And if you have any such breakfast place suggestion in Hyderabad, do share with us in the comments below.