For foodies like us, Hyderabad is synonymous with biryani, haleem, kebabs and all the Nizami delicacies. But did you know, the city has much more to offer than these well-known dishes? Have you ever tried their bakeries and patisseries? We are not talking about the fancy, big brands like Magnolia Bakery and Concu that have opened their chains here. Instead, we were elated to see the local bakery scene in Hyderabad. Visit any corner of the city, you would find at least one bakery stall standing tall for years with their freshly baked buns, cookies and pastries, in the highly competitive market. Some of these local stores have also made it to the list of world-famous bakeries.

Today, we will take you through some of those legendary bakeries of Hyderabad that have been playing a key role in shaping the food culture of the city. Read on.

Here're 5 Legendary Bakeries In Hyderabad That You Must Visit:

1. Karachi Bakery:

It would have been a sin to start the list without mentioning Karachi Bakery on the top. An age-old brand, hailing from Hyderabad, Karachi Bakery has taken the country by storm with their Osmania biscuits. You will find a Karachi Bakery in every area of Hyderabad. In fact, the brand today has at least one outlet in every big city in India. Besides their quintessential fruit biscuits, Osmania biscuits and cookies, they are also known to make different types of cakes, pastries and muffins.

2. Pista House:

Another popular brand from Hyderabad, Pista House has multiple outlets, spread across the city. For most, Pista House is famous for their broasted chicken and haleem. But what people often miss is their bakery section. The brand offers some of the most delicious cakes and pastries that win hearts with the classic, uncomplicated flavours.

3. Cafe Niloufer:

Photo Credit: Somdatta Saha

Established in 1978, the brand started with a small café selling Hyderabadi chai and cookies. Over the years, it turned into a household name, with the brand selling their special packaged tea leaves all across the city. Besides a cup of soothing tea, the café also offers some of the most delicious dilkhush (a stuffed Parsi bread) and khari in the city.

4. Café Nimrah:

If you are in Hyderabad and planning to visit the old city, keep Café Nimrah on your list. Located near Charminar, this small eatery has been serving Irani chai and Osmania biscuits to thousands of patrons every single day. In fact, according to the foodies in the city, Nirmah offers the creamiest Irani chai with bun with a dollop of maska (butter).

5. King & Cardinal:

Another legendary bakery in city, King & Cardinal has been treating the Hyderabadis with some of the best pastries and burgers in town. And trust us, these local burgers are nowhere similar to what the world thinks of the dish. Minced meat with mayonnaise, masala, curry leaves, stuffed inside soft buns the flavours will instantly strike a chord with every person.





Next time when you are in Hyderabad, do not forget to visit these iconic eateries to enjoy the essence of the city.

