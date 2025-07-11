In Hyderabad, Haleem is not just a dish. It is a full-blown emotion, and we have understood the assignment. Thick, velvety, and slow-cooked to perfection, Haleem defines the city's culinary identity during Ramzan. But why should this hearty blend of meat, wheat, and spices stay stuck to one season? For many, Haleem is rainy-day comfort food, a celebration centrepiece during family gatherings, or simply that one indulgence that hits the spot. Thankfully, some restaurants and food joints in Hyderabad serve Haleem all year round. And the best part? Many of them are just a few taps away, delivering it straight to your doorstep through popular food apps.

7 Places That Serve Haleem In Hyderabad All Year:

1. Behrouz Biryani:

Behrouz may be biryani royalty, but its Haleem has its own loyal following. Available year-round, the Gosht-e-Haleem and Murgh-e-Haleem deliver a creamy, smooth texture packed with flavour and well-cooked meat. Whether you pair it with biryani or have it on its own, a bowl of this Haleem rarely misses. Order online and get it delivered hot and fresh to your doorstep.

2. Biryani And More:

This multi-location chain in Hyderabad serves Haleem that sticks to tradition. Rich in ghee and spices, it is full of flavour without being overwhelming. Whether you dine in, choose takeaway, or order it at home, the Haleem here is consistently satisfying.

3. Telugu Medium Kitchen And Bar:

Telugu Medium in Jubilee Hills takes the classic and adds a twist. Their Murgh Haleem Tikka mixes traditional Haleem with spicy grilled chicken tikka, making it ideal for anyone who likes their comfort food with a punch. The space is upbeat, the menu playful, and while the dine-in experience stands out, you can find select delivery options on food apps too.

4. The Friends Shawarma:

A local legend for midnight food fixes, The Friends Shawarma serves Haleem that is spicy, bold, and generously topped with fried onions and lemon wedges. Cravings after dark? This place delivers quickly and reliably, making it a go-to for impromptu Haleem runs.





5. House Of Bagaara:

Tucked away in Madhapur, House Of Bagaara brings a touch of modern charm to traditional Haleem. Their Mutton Haleem, rich in classic Hyderabadi spices, is the star of the menu. The cosy interiors and warm service make it a solid pick for a laid-back lunch with family or friends.

6. Hyderabad House:

A name that many Hyderabadis have grown up with, Hyderabad House in Jubilee Hills brings nostalgia with every bowl. Their slow-cooked Haleem is hearty and flavourful, making it an ideal choice for family meals or when guests come over.

7. Shadab Go!:

Shadab Go! in Banjara Hills brings the taste of Old Hyderabad to a newer postcode. Their Irani-style Haleem is packed with slow-cooked meat, a velvety texture, and fragrant spices that will instantly transport you to the lanes of Charminar. It is rich, satisfying, and hard to stop at one bowl.





Craving Haleem already? Whether you are stepping out or staying in, these spots have ensured that Hyderabadis do not have to wait until Ramzan for their favourite dish. Pick your place, order up, and let us know which bowl hit home.





