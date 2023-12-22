Once again, the holiday season is upon us, and so are the rays of the winter sun, making this time of the year perfect for going out to shop and bringing home some gorgeous crockery and cutlery. Whether you want a big mug for your cuppa hot chocolate or are looking for colourful plates to serve snacks or designer glasses, these markets in and around Delhi offer a wide variety of crockery options at affordable rates. Take a look at our list of the 5 best markets to buy affordable and gorgeous crockery in Delhi-NCR.

Here Are The 5 Best Crockery Markets In and Around Delhi

1. Banjara Market, Gurugram

One of the most worth-its-hype markets, Banjara Market offers a wide variety of stunning pieces of cups, mugs, platters, bowls, serving plates, cookie jars, and so on. You will find lots of trendy and beautiful designs in ceramics. Do check the product quality before buying, but a simple check can help you get your hands on quality material. You can also bargain easily to buy things at an even cheaper price.

2. Central Market, Lajpat Nagar

Central Market in Lajpat Nagar is one of the biggest markets in South Delhi. Here you can find everything from clothes to jewellery to amazing cutlery for your kitchen. Here you can find retail stores that offer products at wholesale prices. It is also a great spot for buying affordable and good-quality crockery for gifting purposes.

3. Tip Top Market, Karol Bagh

This market offers all things fancy and in great quality, including designer plates, stylish glasses, ceramics, bowls, tea sets, sugar, and tea jars, and so on. You will find them at reasonable retail prices.

4. Azad Market, Sadar Bazar

Whether you are looking for beautiful and affordable restaurant-style crockery, glasses, cutlery, tea sets, trays, snacks sets, pudding sets, designer dinner sets, or festive collections - Azad Market is your place. Here, you can get the crockery at wholesale rates.





5. Hauz Rani Market, Malviya Nagar

If Banjara Market is too far for you, then you can also hit the Hauz Rani Market which offers a similar collection and experience. The market is open on all seven days of the week. While this market is not too big, you will be able to get your hands on a wide variety of colourful ceramic crockeries such as bowls, mugs, and tea sets. You will be able to find sturdy and affordable items easily, with good finishing.

