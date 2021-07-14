In this fast-paced world, we all look for simple and convenient food ingredients to put together a dish in no time. One such food product is milk powder. It provides a milky, rich and creamy texture to your tea and coffee in a matter of minutes. That's not all. It also saves your time and lets you sip your favorite beverage anytime of the day, anywhere you want. All you need to do is open the milk powder pouch and pour the content into a cup of black coffee or tea and relish! And the best part is - you can carry and store these milk powder sachets for an extended period of time, without worrying about it getting damped. So, if you are looking for on-the-go milk powder options, then here we got you covered.

Here's the list of 5 best milk powder options for you to choose from.

1. Nestle Everyday Dairy Whitener

This milk powder by Nestle is perfect to make milk tea instanty. Just add 1 teaspoon of the powder in 100 ml lukewarm water, add sugar and tea according to your preference and sip!





2. Farmer Fresh Pure & Premium Skimmed Milk Powder

Skimmed milk is generally free from dietary fat (or is fat-free). This product is ideal for both dieters and non-dieters. Besides, it can be used to prepare tea, coffee, breakfast cereals and even healthy desserts.





3. A2 Organic Desi A2 Gir Cow Milk Powder

Made with 100% natural cow milk, this pack of milk powder can be used to bake cakes, pastries and more. In addition, it is also known to be healthy and nutritious.





4. Amul Camel Milk Powder

We also found a milk powder option that is made with camel milk. It is rich in natural insulin, protein and other nutrients and is deemed to be 100% natural and pure. Try it today!





5. Mother Dairy MD Dairy Whitener

This milk powder by Mother Dairy is perfect for direct consumption. However, you can also use this product to make delicious milky sweets, smoothies, shakes and et al.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.