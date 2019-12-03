Watch: How To Make Barfi At Home In Just 5 Minutes (Recipe Video Inside)

The best part about this barfi recipe is that it requires just five to six basic ingredients.

Indians and their love for mithais knows no bound. Be it the spongy rasgullas, syrupy jalebis or decadent malpuas, Indian mithais are loved and relished by people of all age groups. One such delight that features in almost all celebratory and festive occasions is barfi. Whether they are made from mawa, milk powder or besan, barfis taste amazing in all forms. If you think that making barfis at home requires elaborate ingredients and complex steps, then we're here to break that myth.



This recipe video on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' by popular food vlogger Reshu Singh, shares an easy method to prepare barfi at home. Here in this video, Reshu uses milk powder to make soft and fudgy barfis at home. They are super-easy to prepare and can be prepared in just five minutes. The best part about this barfi recipe is that it requires just five to six basic ingredients that can be found in almost all Indian household kitchens.





Once you've cooked the barfi mixture, use a butter paper while setting the barfi in the plate or you may as well grease it with some ghee. The garnishing of chopped almonds on top of the barfi takes the flavour game of the sweet a notch higher. Serve the homemade barfi to your friends and family and get ready to be showered with tons of praises.



