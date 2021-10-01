We all know that eating breakfast is important but what do we do on lazy mornings when we want a quick and easy yet comforting meal? That's where porridge comes in. For some, porridge is a common breakfast dish, but for others, it is part of their weight loss diet. Additionally, it is full of nutrients that may keep you warm and full for a long time. Porridge can be made in various ways depending on the ingredients. There are various porridge mix options available in the market - but which one to buy has always been a confusion. So to ease your search, here we bring you 5 of the best porridge mix options to put together delicious and nutritious breakfast meal. Check them out.

Here Are 5 Best Porridge Mix Options For Wholesome Breakfast:

1. True Elements Rolled Oats

This packet of oats is an ideal option to whip up quick and easy porridge for those busy mornings. It is packed with an ample amount of fiber, plant protein, and magnesium which will keep you full for quite a long time.





2. Murginns Instant Wheat Porridge

Another option that you can go for is the Instant wheat porridge by Murginns. You can eat this instant porridge by adding 3 spoons of porridge to hot milk. Stir and voila.





3. Early Foods - Whole Wheat, Almond & Date Porridge Mix

If you love freshly prepared homemade whole wheat porridge, then this product is the right option for you. It is not only loaded with the goodness of organic whole wheat, dates, and almonds but also gluten-free and vegan.





4. Health Basket Horse Gram Porridge Mix

Made with unique ingredients like horse gram, raw rice, and radish seeds - this power-packed porridge mix by health basket is the perfect porridge mix to increase your metabolism.





5. YUM YUM High Fiber Instant Roasted Porridge with Honey

This one is for those who like their porridge sweet. This high fiber instant roasted porridge in honey flavor can be consumed either hot or cold with milk.











