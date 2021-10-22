Let's agree - preparation takes more time than actually cooking a dish. All those peeling, cutting, and chopping vegetables often seem like a never-ending task. Not only it takes time but also ends up causing hand cramping and unnecessary pain in the wrist. So, in order to make this tedious task easier, we should buy a good quality peeler that will easily slide through the vegetables and make our task effortless. If you are planning to upgrade your old and dull peeler, then check out some of the best vegetable peelers listed down below.





Here Are 5 Of The Best Vegetable Peeler Options For You-





1. LOFA Love For Arcade Peeler:





Easily peel potatoes, carrots, apples, and other tough-skinned fruits and vegetables with this peeler that comes that high-quality stainless-steel blades. It features an ergonomic handle designed for repetitive strokes.





2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Kitchen Peeler:





Keeping this peeler in your kitchen will come in handy as its angularly positioned sharp blade can swiftly cut through vegetable and fruit skin in a time-efficient manner. It features a small plastic scoop that is useful for removing blemishes from vegetables and fruits.





3. ARLICODECK 3 in 1 Vegetable Peeler:





This vegetable peeler is small and lightweight making it ideal for everyday use. It comes with 3 different blades- stainless steel peeler, straight blade, and serrated blade.





4. Tiara Multipurpose Professional Plastic Vegetable Peeler/Slicer/Shredder 3 In 1 Fortune Set:





The next option is this peeler that features 3 replaceable stainless steel blades that fit one handle. This multipurpose product can be used as a peeler, slicer, and shredder.





5. Victorinox Stainless Steel Peeler:





This Swiss Made serrated-edge peeler comes with surgical-grade ultra-sharp, rust-free stainless steel double-edged blades. It is sturdy and can retain its sharpness for a long period of time.

















