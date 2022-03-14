Tamil Nadu is a state filled with vibrant art, rich culture and delicious cuisine! When it comes to food, this state is brimming with delicacies that are just to die for! The food of the state is inspired by the different regions of Tamil Nadu, and each region has its special and unique taste! The Chettinad masala is one such unique taste; this cuisine comes from the Chettinad region of the state. This cuisine has a heavy use of local spices like star anise, stone flower, dried flower along with the basic Indian masalas. We have found five delicious Chettinad curries to embrace the flavour of Tamil Nadu.





Here Are 5 Chettinad Curries From Tamil Nadu You Need To Try:

1.Chicken Chettinad

The fiery curry from the south is cooked in a peppery Chettinad paste laced with coconut and onions. Chicken pieces are marinated in yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, fennel, peppercorns, cumin seeds, and red chillies to load it with aroma and cooked with onions, tomatoes, cinnamon, and cloves.





2.Mushroom Chettinad

The mushroom Chettinad is a tangy, creamy and spicy curry that is truly lip-smacking. The star ingredient is the soft and spongy mushroom that is intermixed with the goodness of grated coconut, garlic, ginger, cloves, black pepper, coriander seeds, curry leaves, red chilli powder and other flavourful spices.

3.Potato Chettinad

Potato lovers are bound to love this spicy aloo curry. Boiled potatoes are bathed in a flavourful masala of coconut, dry masalas, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste and more to give the signature hotness of the Chettinad masala.





4.Palkatti Chettinad

Palkatti comes from the Tamil language and refers to the process of how paneer made. This South Indian paneer dish is prepared by bathing cubed paneer in a masaledaar gravy of urad daal, curry leaves, onions, tomatoes and Chettinad masala.





5.Chettinad Egg Curry

The beloved egg curry gets a South Indian twist with this Chettinad egg curry. The boiled eggs are cooked in the delicious Chettinad masala to make this simple, yet scrumptious egg curry! Pair with rice, appam or even roti!





Try out these delicious Chettinad curries and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!