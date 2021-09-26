We love making the most of a coconut. Don't we? Whether it is in the form of coconut water, coconut milk or coconut oil, this unique fruit makes for a tasty and healthy addition to our food habit. Especially coconut oil - it is one of the healthiest and nutritious oils that we use for cooking. With its unique flavour, cooking with coconut oil makes our food more aromatic and delicious. It contains healthy fatty acids and has antimicrobial properties. The best part about this oil is that it can even be consumed raw. This is why it is a must to have a bottle of coconut oil in our kitchen. We have curated a list of five coconut oil options for you to make a choice wisely.





Here Are 5 Coconut Oil Options:

1.Vedaka Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil

Vedaka's cold-pressed virgin coconut oil is suitable for sautéing, roasting, frying and baking. It is extracted through a no-heat process to preserve natural goodness and taste. The coconut oil comes in an anti-spillage bottle.











2.Anveshan Wood Pressed Coconut Oil

Anveshan's wood pressed coconut oil contains 90% "medium=chain triglycerides" that raises good cholesterol. It has natural fats with anti-microbial properties, making it the perfect ayurvedic oil. This coconut oil promotes weight loss as it enhances the feeling of fullness.











3.5:15PM Virgin Coconut Oil Cold Pressed

This brand of coconut oil is 100% pure and cold-pressed. It is made of the finest natural coconuts that are full of flavour and aroma. The coconut oil is packed in a wide mouth jar to ensure that the oil is easy to remove, even when it solidifies in winters.











4.Coco Soul Cold Pressed Natural Virgin Coconut Oil

Coco Soul's cold-pressed virgin coconut oil is extracted from freshly harvested coconuts. The cold pressing technology helps preserve the vital nutrients, rich aroma and flavour of real coconuts, making them fit for raw consumption. This coconut oil is vegan, preservative-free, gluten-free, GMO-free and keto-friendly.











5.Maxcare Virgin Coconut Oil (Cold Pressed)

Maxcare's virgin coconut oil is extracted from farm-fresh coconut milk. This oil is very versatile and can be used for cooking, baking and hair care. It promotes healthy metabolism.

















Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.