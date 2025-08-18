Need a quick and healthy snack recipe? Actress Alaya F recently took to Instagram to share one that she's been "loyal" to for eight years. She posted a video showing how to make this 2-minute delight from scratch. It uses just a handful of 4-5 ingredients that are commonly available. Alaya F stated, "It's one of my favourite snacks before a workout or whenever I need a quick energy boost or something a little sweet! It's filling, anti-inflammatory, naturally energising, and tastes great too!" The method is very simple and easy to recreate at home.





To make this healthy snack, start by combining 1 tbsp of peanut butter, 1 tsp of honey and 1/4 tsp of haldi (turmeric powder) with 1/4 tsp of cinnamon powder. Mix the ingredients together to make a smooth paste to use as a flavourful high-protein spread. Alaya F recommends enjoying it with toast, plain rice crackers or apple slices. You can also "just eat it straight off the spoon," she says. Take a look at her video below:







Before this, Alaya F shared a quick recipe video for her go-to morning drink. She claimed that it helps her gut, clears her skin, boosts her metabolism, and gets rid of bloating. She used only 5 simple ingredients to prepare it. What's more, it takes only a few minutes to make. Read more about Alaya F's drink recipe.





Other celebrities also love to share recipes on their social media handles. Bhagyashree often posts videos about wholesome and easy-to-make dishes. From aromatic sabzi preparations to unique desserts, her range is amazing. Here are some yummy and healthy recipes shared by Bhagyashree that are worth trying





