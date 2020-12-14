5 Cool New Menus, Food Pop-Ups And Events In Mumbai You Must Not Miss This Month

Let's admit it. Decembers are special in more ways than one. The year-end festivities and the weather make stepping out so much more fun. Now, that so many restaurants have opened up after the lockdown, we have all the more reasons to be a bit more excited. If you happen to be a foodie in Mumbai, you don't want to miss all the amazing things are happening around you right now. We compiled the list of some events we are looking forward to.





(Also Read: Unlock: 17 Of The Best Mumbai Restaurants Now Open For Home Delivery)





1. Food Pop-Up At WTF and Sabir Bhai





Why? Because this interesting collaboration between a cloud kitchen and a bar has never been heard of before. Enjoy Sabir Bhai's delish Muslin cuisine replete with tempting kababs, korma and biryani, at Versova's beloved WTF bar.

When: 7th December-13th December 2020

Where: WTF! Versova

Time: 6:30-11:00 pm.

Brunch time: 1st seating at 12 noon, second seating at 2:30 pm

Brunch Menu Price: INR 1000 plus taxes and drinks at actual prices





Photo Credit: Sabir Bhai

2. Out Of The Blue Turns 21, Celebrates With Special 'Nostalgic' Menu





Out of the Blue recently completed 21 years in business. Standing tall and proud for more than two decades, the iconic Khar restaurant has decided to celebrate its legacy, by bringing back classics in its new special menu. The anniversary special menu features 21 signature dishes from the last 20 years, like Desi Fondue, Penne Masala Mafia, Chicken in Smoke BBQ Sauce and Sizzling Liqueur Brownie.





When: 13th Dec'20 - 31st Dec'20





Where: Out Of The Blue, Khar





Cost For Two: INR 1800











3. Oye Kake's New Punjabi Menu With A Lassi Bar

Craving good and greasy Punjabi food? Head to Oye Kake for the choicest of Amritsari delights, selection of bread and a Lassi bar, serving over 20 different varieties of lassi alone, with different toppings. Space is also decked up with all things vibrant and desi. More than 4000 colourful bangles have been used to decorate the restaurant to amplify the experience.





4. The Bombay Canteen's Dazzling Christmas Menu

As if it wasn't enough reason to rejoice that our favourite Bombay Canteen has resumed operations, the legendary restaurant is also introducing the special Christmas menu for its loyal patrons. So brace yourself for some desi delights with a gourmet treatment.





Where: Kamala Mills, Near Radio Mirchi Office Lower, Parel, Mumbai,





Cost For Two: INR 1900





5. 1522 Bar and Kitchen's Festive Menu





Promoted

'tis the season to celebrate and indulge, 1522 offers a rare open-to-sky dining experience for you and your loved ones. From Mexican Tortilla to chimchurri chicken skewers, to dynamite shrimp, there's enough for everyone.





Where : 1522 Bar and Kitchen,near Akruti Center Point

When : 24th December 2020 to 1st January 2021







