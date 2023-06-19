As the temperatures continue to soar, our energy levels constantly seem to dip. The heat makes us feel dehydrated and lethargic, and this has a drastic impact on our day-to-day activities. This is why it is important to replenish our energy levels with the right type of food and drinks. Luckily, there are plenty of such foods that have a naturally cooling effect on the body and should be stocked in our kitchen pantry at all times. If you're looking for such foods, we suggest you buy them on the NDTV Big Bonus App. The best part is that, if you use the NDTV Big Bonus App to buy these foods, you receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards forever. Don't worry, linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn while you do.

Here Are 5 Foods That Will Keep You Cool During Summers:

1. Yoghurt

Including some yoghurt (dahi) in your everyday meals can do wonders for your health. Yoghurt is loaded with probiotics, which means it's excellent for your gut health. It has a cooling effect on the body and also keeps digestive problems at bay. You can enjoy a bowl of yoghurt as is, top it with some fruits, or even pair it with your dal and sabzi.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cucumber

Another popular fruit to consume during hot summer days is the good old cucumber. As it has a high water content, it helps us stay hydrated and flushes out toxins. There are numerous ways in which you can incorporate cucumber into your everyday meals. Be it in salads, refreshing coolers, or even dishes like idli and rice, you can experiment with them in whichever way you like.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

3. Coconut

We all know that coconut is one of the best summer fruits. You can relish coconut as is or sip on its refreshing water. Coconut water is loaded with electrolytes and makes for the ultimate summer thirst quencher. Trust us, once you start sipping on this refreshing water, you'll start noticing all the miraculous benefits it has to offer for your body.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Watermelon

Nothing quite compares to the satisfaction of relishing juicy watermelon during the summer, isn't it? Just like cucumber, watermelon too has a high water content, making it perfect to beat the heat. Make a glass of watermelon juice for yourself, make yummy popsicles, or incorporate them into your salads, there's no limit to enjoying them.

5. Bananas

Did you know bananas can also help you cool down during the summer? They may not have a direct cooling effect on the body, but including them in your diet can certainly help regulate your body's temperature. Not only this, but they'll also help you stay full for longer and prevent the feeling of weakness on hot days. So, go ahead and get your hands on some ripe bananas now!

Now that you know about these foods, include them in your summer diet and beat the heat the right way!





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.