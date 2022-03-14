Think of a quintessential dish for any special occasion or event, biryani would be the one to top the list. Delectable, aromatic and a crowd pleaser, biryani is simply irresistible and a go-to dish for every function, event, get-together and more. Being a versatile dish, biryani comes in many variations unique to every region. For instance, Kolkata-style biryani, Hyderabadi-style biryani and more. And the best part is this Mughlai dish satisfies the palettes of both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. However, all these biryani variations may be distinct in nature, but our love for all types of biryanis hold no distinction. Another thing that remains constant is the side dish for biryani. Be it any kind of biryani, veg or non veg, it is usually paired with a bowl of raita.





A bowl of raita is one of the most-preferred accompaniments to be enjoyed with biryani. There are so many kinds of raita recipes you can try as per your taste. Having said that, here we bring you a list of 5 raita recipes to pair with your favourite kind of biryani. Take a look:





Also Read: 5 Hyderabadi Salan Recipes That Are A Must-Have On Your Menu

Here's A List Of 5 Raita Recipes To Choose From:

Our Recommendations:

1. Hyderabadi Burani Raita

Let's kickstart the list with our favourite one. Burani raita is a simple whisked curd accompaniment that is flavoured with lots of garlic. This garlic raita is very popular in Hyderabadi cuisine and is often served with veg or non veg Hyderabadi biryani. Click here for the recipe.

2. Kumaoni Raita

Just like burani raita, here we bring you another version of raita that will blow your mind with its strong flavour. It's the kumaoni raita from the streets of Uttarakhand. Besides, this raita recipe is very easy to make and requires just a handful of easily available ingredients from your pantry. Find the recipe here.

3. Palak Ka Raita

Nothing is better than adding some of those nutritious greens in our staple raita. So, here we bring you a special treat made with the goodness of spinach and a host of other spices. Find the complete recipe here.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

4. Mix Veg Raita

The version of raita recipe uses chopped tomato and onion, along with some green chillies to give it a spicy edge. A touch of coriander leaves also gives the Raita a refreshing, crunchy taste. For the complete recipe, click here.

5. Pyaaz Ka Raita

Here we bring you one more interesting entrant to the list. This pyaaz ka raita takes just 10 minutes to rustle up. With spicy flavours of green chilli, chilli powder, coriander and cumin whisked with onion, cream and yogurt, pyaaz ka raita makes for a truly versatile one that can be paired with just about anything and everything! Click here for the recipe.

Now you know the drill, try these recipes at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.









