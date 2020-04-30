Watch: Beat The Heat With This Yummy Palak Ka Raita (Recipe Video Inside)

The summer is upon us, we are craving all things cool and refreshing

Highlights Spinach is a good source of energy-boosting magnesium

Spinach is replete with antioxidants

Raita is a made with yogurt

Think greens and you are bound to think of variety of winter preparations, but there are some greens that make occasional cameos in our summer preparations too. Palak (or spinach), for instance, is prepared almost throughout the year, and according to some nutritionists. It is one of the healthiest veggies to be included in your diet. The non-starchy green vegetable is a treasure trove of health. It is replete with vitamins and minerals like iron, potassium, magnesium, folate and Vitamin C, K, B6. It wasn't for nothing that Popeye downed a whole can of spinach each time he had to take on the nasty villains.





Knowing how nutritious spinach is, it would be a good idea to have it on a regular basis. Furthermore, it is a very versatile vegetable and makes for a stellar inclusion in a wide gamut of raw and cooked delicacies. Since the summer is upon us, we are craving all things cool, refreshing and soothing- it would be a nice idea to throw in some of those nutritious greens in our summer staple raita. As you would know, raita is a thin yogurt-based side dish that is often made with goodness of vegetable or fruits or boondi or spices. This special treat is made with spinach, and here's a step-by-step recipe of the same. Try this at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.



