SEARCH

5 Delicious Two-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe

   |  Updated: June 24, 2018 10:30 IST

Google Plus Reddit
5 Delicious Two-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe
Highlights
  • Eating is a necessity but cooking is an art'
  • Easy and accessible ingredients that would help us cook a delicious meal
  • 5 recipes for you that you can cook with just 2 ingredients

Everyone craves those delicious dishes that we see over the food channels being cooked by the celebrity chefs but nobody wants to take the pain of cooking one. We often get baffled with so many ingredients that we ditch the idea of cooking a delightful meal for ourselves. It is rightly said that 'eating is a necessity but cooking is an art'. We often miss out on so many easily accessible ingredients in our kitchen that would help us cook a delicious meal. And you don't always have to run to the super market for your sudden food cravings. So we've figured out 5 recipes for you that you can cook with just 2 ingredients. Fascinating, isn't it ?

1. Banana Flax Crackers

These crunchy, sweet, flaxy, cracker banana flax crackers are a perfect go-to breakfast snack. They satisfy both your sweet tooth and crunchy cravings. They're packed full of energy, protein, and
deliciousness.

Ingredients:

  • Medium banana (browned or extra ripe)
  • Flax seeds

How to make:

  1. Mash the banana with a help of spoon until its creamy with few lumps.
  2. Add the half cup flax seeds and mix well.
  3. Grease a baking sheet with olive oil cooking spray; drop 1 tbsp drop and press flat.
  4. Place the baking sheet on your baking bowl and pour the mixture.
  5. Bake it for 20 minutes on 300 degrees or until the edges are brown and the tops are hard.
(Also Read -6 Red Banana Health Benefits You Wouldn't Know About)banana flax crackersThese crunchy, sweet, flaxy, cracker banana flax crackers are a perfect go-to breakfast snack

2. Low-Carb Pasta

The recent growth in popularity of low-carb diet has led to a plethora of new ways to get your pasta fix without losing sight of your health goals. So, here's you low-carb comfort food.

Ingredients:

  • Eggs
  • Mozzarella

How to make:

  1. Take 1 cup of mozzarella and microwave it for 1 minute.
  2. Now, add 1 egg yolk to the cheese and mix well.
  3. Spread the dough like mixture on a tray and cut long pasta strips.
  4. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
  5. Boil it.

low carb pastaLow-Carb Pastaislow-carb comfort food



3. Parmesan Pepperoni Pizza Crisps

Pepperoni pizza crisps is a low-carb snack, perfect for those rainy days when you are craving pepperoni pizza but you are short on ingredients and time.

Ingredients:

  • Shredded parmesan cheese
  • Pepperoni slices

How to make:

  1. Preheat the broiler to 450F.
  2. Line a half baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.
  3. Drop 1 to 2 tablespoons of shredded parmesan onto the baking sheets and top it with a slice or two of pepperoni.
  4. Bake 5 minutes or until golden brown.


4.Chocolate Cake
Everybody loves chocolate cake but nobody wants to go through that laborious process of making one. But, this effortless recipe will make you fall in love with chocolate cake all over again.

Ingredients:

  • Eggs
  • Chocolate chips

How to make:

  1. Put chocolate chips in a bowl and microwave it for 1 minute.
  2. Crack 4 eggs and separate the egg white from the yolk.
  3. Whisk the egg white until it gets a foamy texture.
  4. Mix the egg yolks with the melted chocolate and then add in the whisked egg whites slowly.
  5. Bake at 170 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.
chocolate cakeThis effortless recipe will make you fall in love with chocolate cake


5. Strawberry Sorbet
This refreshing and delightful honey sweetened strawberry sorbet will satisfy all your taste buds without sacrificing you diet quotient.

CommentsIngredients:

  • Strawberry
  • Honey

How to make:

  1. Cut the strawberries and make a paste in a blender
  2. Add honey to the paste. Mix well.
  3. Freeze for 2 hours.
rose petal sorbetThis refreshing and delightful honey sweetened strawberry sorbet will satisfy all your taste buds

Enjoy these super easy yet healthy recipes! If you more low-calorie breakfast recipe, then do share with us in the comment section below.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  2 Ingredients RecipeCooking DelightRecipes
Head To Noida's Brahmaputra Market For Delicious Budget-Friendly Food
Head To Noida's Brahmaputra Market For Delicious Budget-Friendly Food
Are You A Mango Lover? Try Making Perfect Aamras At Home With 3 Easy Tips
Are You A Mango Lover? Try Making Perfect Aamras At Home With 3 Easy Tips

Related Videos

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 