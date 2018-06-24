5 Delicious Two-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe

Highlights Eating is a necessity but cooking is an art'

Easy and accessible ingredients that would help us cook a delicious meal

5 recipes for you that you can cook with just 2 ingredients

Everyone craves those delicious dishes that we see over the food channels being cooked by the celebrity chefs but nobody wants to take the pain of cooking one. We often get baffled with so many ingredients that we ditch the idea of cooking a delightful meal for ourselves. It is rightly said that 'eating is a necessity but cooking is an art'. We often miss out on so many easily accessible ingredients in our kitchen that would help us cook a delicious meal. And you don't always have to run to the super market for your sudden food cravings. So we've figured out 5 recipes for you that you can cook with just 2 ingredients. Fascinating, isn't it ?



1. Banana Flax Crackers



These crunchy, sweet, flaxy, cracker banana flax crackers are a perfect go-to breakfast snack. They satisfy both your sweet tooth and crunchy cravings. They're packed full of energy, protein, and

deliciousness.



Ingredients:

Medium banana (browned or extra ripe)

Flax seeds

How to make:

Mash the banana with a help of spoon until its creamy with few lumps. Add the half cup flax seeds and mix well. Grease a baking sheet with olive oil cooking spray; drop 1 tbsp drop and press flat. Place the baking sheet on your baking bowl and pour the mixture. Bake it for 20 minutes on 300 degrees or until the edges are brown and the tops are hard.

2. Low-Carb Pasta



The recent growth in popularity of low-carb diet has led to a plethora of new ways to get your pasta fix without losing sight of your health goals. So, here's you low-carb comfort food.



Ingredients:

Eggs

Mozzarella

How to make:

Take 1 cup of mozzarella and microwave it for 1 minute. Now, add 1 egg yolk to the cheese and mix well. Spread the dough like mixture on a tray and cut long pasta strips. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Boil it.

3. Parmesan Pepperoni Pizza Crisps



Pepperoni pizza crisps is a low-carb snack, perfect for those rainy days when you are craving pepperoni pizza but you are short on ingredients and time.



Ingredients:

Shredded parmesan cheese

Pepperoni slices

How to make:

Preheat the broiler to 450F. Line a half baking sheet with a silicone baking mat. Drop 1 to 2 tablespoons of shredded parmesan onto the baking sheets and top it with a slice or two of pepperoni. Bake 5 minutes or until golden brown.











4.Chocolate Cake

Everybody loves chocolate cake but nobody wants to go through that laborious process of making one. But, this effortless recipe will make you fall in love with chocolate cake all over again.



Ingredients:

Eggs

Chocolate chips

How to make:

Put chocolate chips in a bowl and microwave it for 1 minute. Crack 4 eggs and separate the egg white from the yolk. Whisk the egg white until it gets a foamy texture. Mix the egg yolks with the melted chocolate and then add in the whisked egg whites slowly. Bake at 170 degrees Celsius for 30 mins.

5. Strawberry Sorbet

This refreshing and delightful honey sweetened strawberry sorbet will satisfy all your taste buds without sacrificing you diet quotient.



Ingredients:

Strawberry

Honey

How to make:

Cut the strawberries and make a paste in a blender Add honey to the paste. Mix well. Freeze for 2 hours.

Enjoy these super easy yet healthy recipes! If you more low-calorie breakfast recipe, then do share with us in the comment section below.