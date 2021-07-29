





Hosting dinner parties has become a competitive business nowadays. Everybody wants to amaze their friends and family with something unique and exciting. One of the major tasks of organising a dinner party is thinking about what to serve for food. Gone are the days when you would simply order food, people want to serve home cooked food to give a personal touch and project a warm welcoming feeling to their guests. They have started to serve numerous snacks, a lavish buffet and multiple dessert options for their friends and family to choose from. Under the pressure of all the planning, it becomes difficult to decide everything and we need a cheat sheet to simply follow. Therefore, we have curated a list of 5 unique veg tikkas recipes that will act as the cheat sheet to impress your dinner guests, because who doesn't love a juicy tikka?





Here are 5 Unique Veg Tikka Recipes:

Mushroom Tikka

This is probably one the easiest veg tikka recipes, easier than paneer tikka itself as mushroom tikkas don't take a lot of time to cook. The mushroom tikka resembles chicken tikka in taste and texture as mushrooms are soft and juicy, just like chicken. The flavours of mushroom accentuate the tikka taste, making it a dinner party favourite s it looks elegant and fancy.







Achari Paneer Tikka

Who doesn't love paneer? Especially when it has an achari twist to it! This recipe is a new take on the paneer tikka with only a hint of change to the classic recipe. Achari flavours of this achari paneer tikka recipe come from achar itself, the masala used to marinate pickle is added to the paneer tikka marination to give a tangy and chatpata taste.











Tandoori Aloo Tikka

Aloo is another favourite snack that is enjoyed by all ages, young and old. This tandoori aloo tikka is a compilation of people's two favourite things, aloos and tikkas. The best part about this recipe is that it is easy to make and will only take 25 minutes to prepare.











Idli Tikka

The north meets south in this simple recipe. The best part about idli tikkas is that you can use leftover idlis from breakfast to make this dinner snack. The preparation of idli tikka is very similar to other tikka recipes, all you need to do is marinate the idlis in tikka seasonings and the rest is simple!











Kashmiri Palak Aur Malai Paneer Tikka

We can never have enough of paneer tikka! Paneer tikka in all its forms is juicy and delicious to eat. This new form of paneer tikka will not only excite your tastebuds, but the presentation will leave all the guests in awe. This Kashmiri Palak and Malai Tikka are using two unique ingredients palak and cream cheese. It is because of these two condiments that the paneer tikka looks like the tri-colour. You can make this for Independence day and republic day











