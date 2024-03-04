Glass, stainless steel, copper and then there's brass. Brass utensils add an exotic look to your house. The shine and elegant appeal make a perfect impression on the visitors when these utensils are used to serve food to guests. But brass utensils are likely to accumulate rust if exposed to water for longer periods. Since brass is a metal, it will develop rust on its edges and surfaces. To maintain the shine and elegance of these brass utensils, you need to put in some effort. If you are someone who owns brass utensils, then follow these simple DIY tips to make them squeaky clean for your next use!





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: How To Clean Wooden Utensils

Lemon and salt make for an effective solution to clean the brass utensils.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 DIY Tips For Cleaning Brass Utensils

1. Lemon and salt scrub

Lemon and salt scrubs do not just make for a great skin exfoliator but also brass utensils. With the power of acidity and abrasiveness, this is an effective and kitchen-friendly way to clean your utensils. To use lemon and salt for cleaning brass utensils, take a half-cut lemon and dip the exposed area into coarse salt. Gently apply it in a circular motion and rinse with water!

2. Vinegar And Flour Paste

You can easily make this vinegar and flour paste in minutes. The acidity of the vinegar gets balanced with the mildness of the flour. All you have to do is mix equal parts of white vinegar and flour to form a smooth paste. Apply this paste to your brass utensils and coat it evenly. Let the paste sit for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. Dry it thoroughly with a kitchen napkin!

3. Baking Soda And Lemon Juice

If your brass utensils have stubborn stains then this simple trick could do wonders for you. For this cleaning solution, take equal parts of baking soda and lemon juice and form a thick paste. Apply this paste on the affected areas of your brass utensils and let them sit for 30 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water and say hello to your shiny brass utensils.

Baking soda and lemon juice can do wonders for your brass utensils.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Ketchup Shine

Ketchup isn't just for fries and burgers but also to make your brass utensils squeaky clean again. All you have to do is apply a small amount of ketchup to a soft cloth or sponge and use it to polish your brass utensils. The acidity of the tomato ketchup can remove tough stains from your utensils and store shine.

5. Oil And Vinegar Polish

You can easily make your brass utensils shine again with a simple mixture of oil and vinegar polish. Mix equal parts of oil and vinegar in a bowl and stir well until combined. Dip a soft cloth in this mixture and rub it over your brass utensils in a circular motion. While the vinegar removes tough stains, the oil adds a protective layer over the utensils!





Also Read: 5 Tips To Keep In Mind While Cooking With Stainless Steel





Do you have any other tips for cleaning brass utensils? Let us know in the comments below!