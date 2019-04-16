Healthy Ketchup Alternatives: 3 Tomato Condiment Recipes That Will Make You Give Up Tomato Ketchup

Highlights Excessive consumption of tomato ketchup can be harmful

Tomato ketchup is one condiment that is found everywhere, from fast food restaurants to dhabas and even homes. A quintessential sauce that is drizzled on burger patties, sandwiches, French fries, parathas alike, the tomato ketchup is delicious and addictive and can add taste to almost any dish. There are indeed foodies who are notorious for using too much ketchup on everything, from pizzas and pastas to even fried rice and Chinese noodles (*shudder*). But most store-bought ketchups are incredibly unhealthy and contain too much salt, sugar and unhealthy fats. Store-bought tomato ketchups may also contain artificial flavours, added colours and preservatives, which may be harmful for the body in the long term.





Consuming too much tomato ketchup may lead to poor skin quality and frequent acne breakouts as well as weight gain. Given the popularity of the tangy condiment, people tend to ignore these harmful effects of tomato ketchup and it is often even used by mothers to make every day dishes tasty and more palatable for their kids who are picky eaters. If you love ketchup and feel like adding it to everything, then you must especially pay heed to these dangers of over-consumption of this high sodium condiment. However, you don't have to compromise on taste in the process of giving up store-bought tomato ketchup. We're here to help with a range of healthier (and tastier) homemade alternatives to store-bought ketchups that are sure to end up loving more than the unhealthy sauce.

Skip the store-bought ketchup for these delicious homemade alternatives

Here Are Some Homemade Alternatives (With Recipes) To The Unhealthy Tomato Ketchup:

Salsa sauce is a Mexican export that has found admirers around the world. The tomato-based sauce can be easily prepared at home and stored for long term use with chips/crisps, nachos, pakoras and parathas. It goes with pretty much anything and can be made using simple, easily available ingredients.





Another way of adding the tang to your food while omitting out the unhealthy calories is by preparing this hot and sour tomato sauce at home. It's prepared from ripe tomatoes and garlic, along with salt and sugar, white vinegar and the star ingredient - garam masala! This is the closest alternative to the tomato ketchup that you can prepare at home.





Homemade tomato sauce gives you the tangy kick, without the calories





Another 'desi-fied' homemade alternative to store-bought ketchup is this tomato chutney, which is prepared by cooking tomatoes in a number of spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, garlic and red chillies. The flavours in this one are unmistakably desi and the taste of this chutney is sure to make you forget all about ketchup.





These recipes may not make you ditch the store-bought tomato ketchup completely, but it is sure to make your taste buds appreciate homemade sauces more.







