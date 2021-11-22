Winter is here and so is the time to enjoy nippy weather and warm mittens. But the sudden nip in the air also brings along several health issues including common cold and flu. This is why experts suggest boosting immunity and overall nourishment to help fight the cold weather. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests, "During winters, what you eat matters a lot for fighting the cold outside. There are certain foods that can generate heat in the body naturally. Hence, one must customise the pantry and include winter-friendly foods in it for the season." These foods not only help cope up with low temperature, but also prove to be effective for people with low immunity. And the best part is you do not need to go to lengths to look for them. In fact, there are some everyday foods that add every nutrient our body needs during the winters.





We bring you few such everyday food options that will not only make winters an indulgent affair for you, but can also keep you warm and nourished throughout. Let's take a look.

Winter Diet: Here're 5 Everyday Food Options To Keep You Warm:

1. Honey:

A healthy sugar alternative, honey is loaded with vitamins, minerals and several essential nutrients. It not only helps you keep warm, but is also known to promote digestion and metabolism. You may start your day with a glass of warm water and honey and give a healthy start to the day.

2. Jaggery:

Another healthy alternative for sugar, jaggery (or gud) is synonymous to winter indulgence. Besides being aromatic and delicious, it is loaded with iron and several other minerals that make it a great addition to your overall diet. Have it as is or add it your favourite dessert - jaggery defines wholesome goodness in every way.

3. Ghee:

Ghee is probably the best definition for healthy fats. It includes several essential nutrients and is considered beneficial for overall health. In fact, ghee has been a part of traditional medical practice since eons. You may add ghee to rice, roti, sabzi, dal or anything and enjoy its flavour and goodness every day.

4. Spices:

The goodness of Indian kitchen spices is not unknown to anyone. Cloves, cinnamon, cardamom ginger, haldi etc have been a part of Ayurveda since ages and is consumed in multiple ways. You can have it as churan or add it to your cup of masala chai - these spices help you keep warm and provide comfort during the season.

5. Dry Fruits:

Let's agree - dry fruits are rightly considered superfoods. Almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, anjeer etc are loaded with every essential nutrient and can be a great addition to your winter diet. You can have these dried fruits and nuts as is or add it to your glass of milk, sweets, halwa and more.

You have all these ingredients in your pantry. Don't you? So what are you waiting for? Start including these foods in your daily diet from today itself and enjoy a healthy and happy winter season. But always remember, moderation is the key.