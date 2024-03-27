Picture this: a cluttered, messed-up kitchen overflowing with mismatched containers, lids missing in action, irritation mounting as you look for the right container to store the leftovers. Sounds familiar? It was a scene I found myself in all too often. Getting the right-sized container to store your food can feel like a daunting task, especially if you are someone who feels there aren't enough containers at home. However, you can easily repurpose your food containers for storage and organization purposes. These little containers are often overlooked but play a major role in kitchen organization. Intrigued? Read on to know 5 food container hacks you should know about.





Glass containers can be used for storage of several food items.

Here Are 5 Food Container Hacks You Should Know About

1. Repurpose Glass Jars for Storage

Instead of discarding glass jars from jams, pickles, sauces, etc., repurpose them around the house. Clean them thoroughly and reuse them for storing food items. Glass jars make excellent containers for storing spices, lentils, grains, or even homemade chutneys. What's more, organize your pantry by labelling these repurposed glass jars for easy identification.

2. Banana Leaves for Natural Wrapping

Invest in eco-friendly packaging by using banana leaves as natural wraps for storing food. Banana leaves are a staple in Indian cuisine and are known for preserving food's moisture and flavour. They also reduce waste since they are biodegradable and compostable. Simply wash, trim, and heat over a flame to make them pliable. Wrap food in the centre, fold the sides, and secure!

3. Freezer Bags for Marinating

For mess-free marinating of meats and veggies, use freezer bags. They allow easy mixing and ensure an even coating of flavours. Plus, they save space in the refrigerator compared to bulky containers. All you have to do is place the food and marinade in the bag, seal tightly, and massage to distribute the flavours evenly. The sealed bag prevents leaks and spills, making cleanup stress-free.

Marinate in freezer bags to avoid mess in the fridge.

4. DIY Fruit Fly Trap with Vinegar and Container

During certain seasons, fruit flies can be a nuisance in the kitchen. To keep them at bay, create a simple fruit fly trap using a small container and apple cider vinegar. Fill the container halfway with vinegar, cover it with plastic wrap, and poke a few small holes in the wrap. Fruit flies will be attracted to the vinegar and get trapped in the container.

5. Freeze Curry Paste in Ice Cube Trays

This hack is for times when you make extra curry paste or puree. Freeze the excess puree in ice cube trays. Once frozen, transfer the cubes into a labelled container or resealable bag. This will allow you to conveniently portion out the paste for future use. Simply take out a cube or two whenever you need to add flavour to your dishes!





How do you use food containers at your house? Let us know in the comments below!