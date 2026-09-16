Everyone dreams of having healthy, radiant skin. However, a lack of proper skincare and poor nutrition can affect your skin's natural glow. Unhealthy lifestyle habits and an unbalanced diet may contribute to issues such as blemishes, dullness and fine lines. The good news is that adopting a healthy routine and making the right dietary choices can help improve your skin from within.





According to Ayurveda expert Dr Hansaji, maintaining a healthy daily routine plays an important role in supporting skin health. In a recent video, she shared a practical 21-day plan that focuses on dietary changes and the inclusion of nutrient-rich foods. She also emphasised that a healthy gut is essential for radiant skin and suggested a simple herbal drink that may help cleanse the body and support gut health naturally.





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Cleanse And Calm Your Skin

Keeping your skin clean and balanced is an important step towards achieving a healthy glow. To support this, Dr Hansaji recommends drinking a natural herbal beverage every morning on an empty stomach. The drink is simple to prepare and requires just a few ingredients.

How To Prepare The 'Cleanse And Calm' Morning Drink

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 teaspoon crushed ginger

2 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed

A few rose petals

Method





Add the water, ginger, cardamom and rose petals to a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for about five minutes. Strain the drink into a cup and enjoy it warm.

Watch The Video







Dr Hansaji shares a simple 21-day routine and herbal drink that may help support glowing skin from within.