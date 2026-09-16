Most of us throw away used coffee grounds as soon as our morning coffee is ready. However, this everyday kitchen leftover can be surprisingly useful around the house. One simple trick that many people swear by is keeping a small bowl or jar of used coffee grounds inside the fridge. It can help tackle unpleasant odours and make better use of something that would otherwise end up in the bin.

Why Keep Used Coffee Grounds In The Fridge?

Strong-smelling foods such as onions, garlic, leftovers and certain vegetables can sometimes leave an unpleasant smell inside the refrigerator. Used coffee grounds can help reduce these lingering odours.





Coffee has a naturally rich aroma, and its texture allows it to absorb some of the smell-causing particles present in the air. While it may not completely remove bad odours, it can help make the fridge smell fresher.

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How To Use Coffee Grounds In The Fridge

Using this trick is quick and easy:

After brewing coffee, collect the leftover grounds.

Spread them on a plate and allow them to dry completely.

Once dry, place 2 to 4 tablespoons in an open bowl or glass jar.

Keep the container on a refrigerator shelf.

Replace the grounds every few weeks or whenever they become damp.

Make sure the container remains uncovered so the coffee can come into contact with the air inside the fridge.

Don't Ignore The Real Cause Of Bad Smells

While coffee grounds may help minimise unpleasant odours, they are not a permanent solution. If your refrigerator has a strong smell, check for expired food, spoiled leftovers or leaked containers. Cleaning the fridge regularly is still the best way to keep it fresh and hygienic.





Also Read: Watch: Pune Chaat Shop Owners Create 13-Foot-Tall Ganesha Idol Using 21,000 Pani Puris

Other Smart Ways To Reuse Coffee Grounds

Instead of throwing them away, here are a few more practical ways to use leftover coffee grounds:





1. Use As A Natural Plant Fertiliser





Coffee grounds contain nutrients that can be beneficial for certain plants. Mixing a small amount into the soil or compost can help enrich it naturally.





2.Add Them To Compost





Used coffee grounds break down easily and can be added to compost bins. They contribute organic matter that can support healthy composting.





3.Make A Kitchen Scrub





The coarse texture of coffee grounds makes them useful for scrubbing stubborn grease from pots, pans and grills. Just avoid using them on delicate surfaces.





4.Freshen Up Dustbins





Sprinkle some dry coffee grounds at the bottom of your kitchen bin to help reduce unpleasant smells.





5.Keep Ants Away





Many people use coffee grounds around doorways, balconies and garden areas as a natural way to discourage ants from entering.





Before tossing used coffee grounds into the bin, consider giving them a second life. Whether placed in the fridge to tackle odours or reused around the home and garden, this simple kitchen leftover can be surprisingly handy.