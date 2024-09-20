Vermicelli, also known as seviyan, is a key ingredient in a lot of Indian sweet and savoury dishes. While you can easily find different packaged brands in stores these days, many families still whip up fresh, homemade seviyan, especially during festivals. It's cleaner and fresher, and there's no chance of any weird stuff being mixed in. Traditionally, it's made from refined flour, but if you're going for a healthier option, you can use semolina or wheat flour. You can either make it by hand or use a machine. And guess what? It's super easy to make and store at home. So, let's get started!





Also Read : 5 Savoury Vermicelli (Sevai) Recipes To Make At Home

How To Make Homemade Vermicelli (Seviyan):

1. Start with the Dough

First, take a cup of maida (flour) in a bowl. Now, slowly add water and knead it into a dough. Keep it just right - not too hard, not too soft. And no, you don't need any oil or salt here. Just water is enough.

2. Go Easy with the Water

Be careful with the water - you don't want to add too much. Add it in small amounts and mix thoroughly. If the dough gets too wet, you'll struggle to make those perfect seviyan strands because they'll stick to your hands.

3. Let it Rest

After kneading, give the dough some time to rest. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes. This helps the dough become more elastic and easier to work with.

4. Dry in the Sun

Drying the seviyan is super important. If there's any moisture left, it could spoil when stored. Make sure you dry them out in the sun properly before storing them.

How to Shape the Vermicelli (Seviyan)

Take a small piece of dough and roll it between your palms to make thin noodle-like strands. Once you have your strand, hold one end between two fingers and break it into small, thin pieces using the other hand. Spread these tiny pieces on a plate or paper to dry out. Repeat with the rest of the dough.





Leave the pieces to dry in the sun for 4 to 5 hours. Once completely dry, store them in an airtight container. Now, whenever you're in the mood for something tasty, just dry roast them and whip up your favourite vermicelli dish.

Seviyan Upma

One of the best things you can make with your homemade seviyan is Upma, a popular South Indian dish. It's flavorful and quick to make. Just toss in some peanuts, curry leaves, your favourite spices, and veggies. Click here for the full Seviyan Upma recipe.









