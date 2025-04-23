Summer is in full swing, and it is the time when we need to stay cool, hydrated and refreshed all the time. While water is an obvious choice, every once in a while, we all crave a little flavour. That's where apple juice comes in. It's easy to find, usually sits in your refrigerator for days, and has a perfect balance of sweet and tangy. But instead of sipping just the juice, why not experiment with its flavour? If you are someone who loves apple juice and experimentation, then this article is for you! Here are 5 fun ways to use store-bought apple juice at home!





Here Are 5 Refreshing Ways To Use Store-Bought Apple Juice This Summer

1. Make A Chilled Apple Cooler

There's nothing like a cold, fizzy drink to refresh you on a super hot day. All you have to do is mix equal parts chilled apple juice and soda water. Muddle some fresh mint leaves in a glass and finish with a generous squeeze of lemon. Add ice, mix, and you have made yourself a refreshing mocktail in minutes. To add a dash of tang, toss in a pinch of black salt. It is light, hydrating and perfect when guests visit you unexpectedly.

2. Use It As A Smoothie Base

Dairy could feel extremely heavy in summer. So, skip it from your everyday smoothie and replace it with some apple juice. It tastes delicious with fruits like mangoes, bananas, and even berries. The juice adds natural sweetness, so you don't need any honey or sugar. Plus, it'll make your smoothie lighter and more summery, perfect for mornings!

3. Freeze It Into Fruity Ice Pops

Store-bought apple juice makes for a fantastic base for homemade ice pops. Just pour it into popsicle moulds and drop in chopped fruits like kiwi, strawberry, or orange. Freeze overnight and you're done! It is healthy, hydrating and a colourful summer treat that even the adults will love. Plus, you don't need to buy ice cream every time you want to beat the heat without being too indulgent.

4. Glaze Roasted Veggies And Paneer

If you feel like eating fancy, apple juice can turn into a glaze too! All you have to do is simmer some apple juice with soy sauce, a bit of garlic, and grated ginger until it makes for a sweet-savoury glaze. Brush it over roasted vegetables or grilled paneer and watch its flavours pop. It's an easy way to a glossy finish and subtle fruitiness to your meals.

5. Make A Chia Seed Refresher

Love chia seeds? Add them to your drink! Just mix soaked chia seeds with cold apple juice and a dash of lemon juice. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes. The chia seeds will add a fun, jelly-like texture that makes sipping so much fun. This makes for a light yet filling drink that keeps you energised for a long time! The best part is that your kids will love it too.





So, the next time you buy apple juice, make sure to save some for your fun summer experiments!