Strawberry Recipes: Winter in India means it's time for strawberries and we cannot wait to get our hands on this seasonal delight. Some people enjoy fresh strawberries plain or simply combined with cream. Many prefer to relish this fruit through a wide variety of sweet treats from cakes and tarts to ice creams and sundaes. But desserts are not all strawberries are good for. You can also make the most of their yumminess in other forms. Here are some suggestions you can try at home:

Strawberry Recipes: Here Are 7 Delicious Uses Of Strawberries Beyond Desserts:

1. Use in salads

The interplay of sweet and sour in strawberries makes them a wonderful addition to salads. And we're not just talking about fruit salads. You can use strawberries to add a delectable complexity to your veggie salads, provided you balance the flavours of the seasonings/dressing accordingly. For inspiration, check out the recipe here.

2. Add to smoothie bowls and other breakfast treats

Strawberry recipes: Add this fruit to your breakfast dishes. Photo Credit: Unsplash



If you're trying to make healthier versions of foods like pancakes by reducing the sugar added, top them with strawberries to get a natural sweetness instead. When unsweetened by sugar, strawberries can be a healthy addition to your diet. In their natural form, you can use them while making wholesome dishes like smoothie bowls, chia seed puddings, overnight oats, muesli, etc. Click here for one such recipe.





3. Use for different types of drinks

Strawberries can be used to make a range of drinks, including healthy smoothies, yummy milkshakes, popular mocktails and stunning cocktails. You can blitz them with milk or ice cream to make indulgent beverages. You can muddle or juice them to make your own strawberry syrup that can then be used to flavour your concoctions. There are so many options! For an impressive strawberry cocktail recipe, click here.

Strawberry Recipes: Strawberry can be used in many types of beverages. Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Make strawberry chutney

You might have heard of mango chutney, but ever tried strawberry chutney? If not, you need to do so this winter. The hint of tartness in strawberries makes them a fantastic ingredient for a chutney. For a serving suggestion, check out the recipe here.





5. Prepare strawberry jam/compote

Making strawberry jam/compote is a great way to preserve the flavours of strawberries for an extended period. It's a convenient way to enjoy its sweet taste quickly and conveniently. If you have strawberries that are overripe but yet edible, turning them into a jam can also ensure they don't go to waste. Click here for a recipe.





6. Transform the fruit into strawberry papad

If you want a sweet strawberry snack that's not necessarily a dessert, try making strawberry papad. It's like the beloved aam papad - a soft leathery treat that needs only a handful of ingredients. Read the complete recipe here.





7. Cook strawberry-flavoured chicken

Feeling experimental? If yes, make a unique savoury delight with hints of strawberry. This glazed chicken recipe includes strawberry syrup. You can make a basic version of it at home or use a readymade one. Either way, this dish is sure to introduce you to a different dimension of this fruit. Here's the step-by-step recipe.





Which is your all-time favourite strawberry recipe? Let us know in the comments below!