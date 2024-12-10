Oranges are the ultimate winter delight. They bring a burst of sunshine to chilly days with their juicy sweetness. Whether you enjoy it as a snack or juice to make a refreshing drink, it can be incorporated into our diet in several ways. But what about those peels? Most of us throw them away without a second thought but they actually have a lot of potential. How, you ask? From cosy home hacks to garden composting, you can enjoy the goodness in many easy ways. Let's find out how you can use these orange peels in your daily life.





Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Use Orange Peels At Home

1. Make A Natural Air Freshener

Are you tired of chemical-laden air freshers? Then make a natural one using orange peels. Just add them to a pot of water with cinnamon and cloves, and let this concoction simmer. Within minutes, your home will smell like a cosy, citrusy dream. You can even add a dash of vanilla for extra warmth. Plus, it is chemical-free so you'll have an eco-friendly home. Just simmer this concoction before your guests arrive to create a feel-good vibe for all.

2. Say Hello To Fresh Skin With A DIY Scrub

Why buy expensive scrubs when your kitchen has the solution? Just dry some orange peels and grind them into a fine powder. Mix it with honey or yoghurt and exfoliate your skin. It is perfect for removing dead skin cells from your face, leaving you with fresh, glowing skin. Plus, the natural oils in orange peels help brighten your skin over time (thanks to vitamin C). So, the next time you eat orange, dry the peels and make yourself a homemade scrub for some natural loving!

3. Brew A Soothing Orange Peel Tea

If you are feeling under the weather, orange peel tea can be a game-changer. Simply steep dried orange peels in hot water with some ginger and honey. Brew and drink hot. It is packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which makes it perfect for those with winter flu. Plus, it is a great way to use up peels while enjoying a warm, flavourful drink.

4. Make An Eco-Friendly Cleaner

Ditch your harsh cleaners and say hello to the power of orange peel! All you have to do is soak orange peels in vinegar for two weeks and then strain the liquid into a spray bottle. This natural cleaner is perfect for removing grease, tackling stains, and leaving a fresh citrus smell behind. You can use it on kitchen counters, glass surfaces, or even to clean your bathroom.

5. Enrich Your Garden Compost

If you have a green kitchen aim in mind, then orange peels can boost your compost. The acidity from the peels helps break down organic matter faster, making the compost richer and healthier for plants. Just chop the orange peels into small pieces before adding them to the compost. If you are worried about pests, don't be. Orange peels are a natural repellent for ants. So, your compost won't be compromised.





