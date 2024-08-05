Clove, or laung, is a staple in Indian kitchens. These tiny black pods aren't just for adding a punch to biryanis, curries, and even desserts like halwa - they're much more than that. Cloves are like little flavour bombs that make dishes pop, but they also come packed with some impressive health perks. Did you know soaking cloves in water can turn it into a powerful health tonic? From balancing blood sugar to boosting oral and skin health, clove water is pretty amazing. Let's dive into all the fantastic benefits clove water brings to the table!

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Clove Water You Should Know About:

1. Helps Manage Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, clove water could be a great addition to your diet. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), people who consumed 250 mg of clove extract daily for 30 days showed significantly lower blood glucose levels after meals. So, consider incorporating clove water into your routine to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

2. Good For Oral Health

Clove is a common ingredient in many oral-care products, such as toothpastes and mouthwashes. But have you ever wondered why? The reason is the presence of a compound called eugenol in cloves. This compound has antibacterial properties and helps prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth. Drinking clove water can help keep issues like tooth decay and cavities at bay.

3. Strengthens Immune System

Clove water can also work wonders for strengthening your immune system. Cloves are rich in antioxidants, which help enhance your ability to fight infections and diseases. Consume clove water first thing in the morning to maximise its benefits. In addition to drinking the water, you can also add cloves to your daily meals.

4. Good For Your Skin

Did you know that drinking clove water can also be beneficial for your skin? Thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, this drink can help you achieve the glowing skin you've always desired. Drinking clove water can help combat issues like acne and dry skin to a great extent. So, don't rely solely on fancy skincare products - consider incorporating natural remedies like clove water as well.

5. Aids In Digestion And Weight Loss

Another study published by the NIH suggests that cloves help stimulate the production of digestive enzymes. When our digestive system functions properly, we're better able to digest food, which can aid in weight loss. Once you start drinking clove water, you may notice a reduction in issues like bloating and gas, and your weight might drop more quickly.

How To Make Clove Water For Diabetes, Immunity And More:

Making clove water at home is a simple process. Follow these steps:

Start by boiling 1 to 2 cups of water in a pan, depending on the amount of clove water you'd like to make.

Once it starts to boil, add 9-10 cloves. Stir well and let the water simmer for a few minutes.

Now, strain the water into a large jug and let it sit for some time to infuse the goodness of cloves.

If you're not in a rush, let it sit overnight. Sip it first thing in the morning to reap its remarkable health benefits.

You can also add a drizzle of lemon juice or honey to enhance its flavour.

Now that you know the benefits of clove water, make sure to incorporate it into your diet.