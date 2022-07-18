Monsoon is finally here and so is the time to enjoy the rains, lush green nature and nippy weather. It also brings along a range of festivals and different delicious foods to cherish. We agree, the season gives us countless reasons to cherish, but it also brings along several health issues that needs special attention. You heard us. Monsoon triggers different air-borne infections including flu, common cold, cough, and sore throat. People also face gut problems and other health issues. This is why health experts stress on working on our immune health to prevent diseases and lower the severities. This brings up a question - how to boost our immune health? One of the easiest ways to do the same is by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.





When we say healthy lifestyle, the first thing that comes to our mind is food. Experts say, we need to be mindful about what we put in our bodies. A healthy diet with a balance of nutrients can help us go a long way. And the best part is, we don't need to go out of our ways to maintain balanced diet; we have everything right in our kitchen pantry. Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared with us few such basic kitchen ingredients that will help "beat the seasonal ailments this monsoon". Let's take a look.

Here Are 5 Kitchen Ingredients That Might Prevent Monsoon Diseases:

- Suggested by Nutritionist Lovneet Batra

Tulsi:

Tulsi or Indian basil helps relieve stress, and boost energy levels. Tulsi also contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that fight harmful free radicals in the body.

Ginger:

Ginger is packed with gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols, and zingerone. All these nutrients have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Besides, ginger improves assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body's tissues, much needed to keep cold and flu away.

Black Pepper:

Black pepper, which is available in whole, crushed, or powdered form, contains carminative qualities that lower the likelihood of intestinal gas and other gastrointestinal issues. It not only has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and fever-reducing qualities, but also boosts the immune system.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is a super herb and there's no denying to it. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial extracts can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Dense in vitamins and minerals, this magical spice promotes overall well-being.

Garlic:

Another such super food is garlic, which you should add to your diet, especially during the monsoon season. Garlic contains a compound named allicin, which helps boost the immune system. This further helps protect our body against various infections.





Enjoy a happy and healthy monsoon season, everyone!