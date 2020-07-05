Make Ginger-Tulsi Herbal Tea For Healthy Immunity This Monsoon

Try this immunity boosting tea to maintain good health in monsoon.

Monsoon showers have finally begun across the country, offering a major respite from the soaring temperatures. With the rainy season, however, come major communicable infections and other health concerns too. The best way to ensure that we do not contract any diseases such as common cold or seasonal flu is to maintain good immunity. Building immunity is a vital task, especially, in times like these when there is heightened risk of a number of illnesses. It is said that the immune system regenerates itself every other week which is why what we eat and drink has a major impact on our overall health and wellbeing.





This herbal immunity tea uses a number of spices and condiments in its recipe. The recipe is shared by Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora. She highly recommends drinking this tonic to boost immunity during the monsoon season. The ginger-tulsi herbal tea is made with ingredients that are readily available within our kitchen. The decoction is made with water as its base and is not too heavy with the presence of milk. Natural sweeteners can be additionally added to the herbal tea to make it slightly sweeter, although this is completely optional.





Herbal teas can be effective for immunity in monsoon.

Coming to the herbal tea's health benefits, ginger and tulsi are both known for their nutritional properties that help in boosting immunity. Ancient sciences and even our own grandmothers often recommend both these ingredients for a healthy body. The further addition of spices such as black peppercorns, saunf or fennel seeds, jeera and cinnamon powder make the drink a potent mix of many nutrients. Ajwain and dry oregano further add to the immunity-boosting properties of this wonderful drink.





So, what are you waiting for? Try this immunity-boosting herbal drink this monsoon and keep diseases at bay!





Here Is The Full Recipe For Ginger-Tulsi Immunity Drink For Monsoon by Shilpa Arora:

Ingredients:





1 pinch Ginger

3 Peppercorns

2-3 leaves Tulsi

1 tsp Oregano (dry)

1/4 tsp Fennel Seeds

1/4 tsp Jeera

1/4 tsp Cinnamon powder

Pinch of Ajwain

Method:





Bring all the ingredients together in a pan with 2 cups of water. Keep the tea to boil for 10 minutes and simmer. Sip warm.

