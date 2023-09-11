Nestled in the heart of North Delhi, Majnu Ka Tila is the ultimate hangout spot for students and budget-conscious foodies, alike. With its cosy cafes and laphing stalls at every corner, it's a paradise for your taste buds that won't break the bank. While laphing remains a local favourite, there's a world of culinary delights waiting to be explored here. With new cafes sprouting up almost every week, we've handpicked five new spots that offer a diverse range of mouthwatering dishes.

Here Are 5 Hidden Foodie Gems You Can't Miss in Majnu Ka Tila:

1. Wongdhen Cafe

Don't let appearances deceive you; Wongdhen Cafe is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by an inviting ambience and friendly staff. This cafe goes above and beyond with its extensive menu, featuring everything from classic dumplings to hand-tossed pizzas and refreshing mocktails. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor seating, Wongdhen has you covered. And don't forget to try their delectable freshly baked pastries and bread.

Must Order: Chicken Teriyaki Rolls, Tiramisu Cake, Chicken Dumplings in Chilli Oil, Unicorn Lemonade

Where: Wongdhen Cafe, 40, New Aruna Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110054



2. Kham Coffee House

Kham Coffee House is Majnu Ka Tila's best-kept secret. This cosy cafe offers a warm atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. Its reddish walls, captivating photographs, and mouthwatering food served by friendly staff create a memorable experience. It's the perfect place to unwind with a cup of coffee.

Must Order: Hazelnut Iced Latte, Spinach and Cheese Momos, Ramen, Mud Pie

Where: New Aruna Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Timarpur, Delhi, 110054



3. Himalayan Coffee House

As you step into Himalayan Coffee House, the aroma of freshly brewed coffee fills the air. This cafe brings the essence of the Himalayas to the city, offering authentic flavours of the region. Their freshly brewed coffee paired with banana pancakes or Himalayan breakfast is a must-try. And be sure not to miss the breathtaking sunset view from the cafe.

Must Order: Mud cake, Garden Pizza, Chicken Placerville omelette

Where: 2nd floor, Tara House, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi, Delhi 110054



4. Gangnam Restaurant

If you've ever craved a steaming bowl of ramen after watching it being savoured on screen, Gangnam should be your next stop. This restaurant offers an authentic Korean dining experience, from crispy fried chicken to sweet and spicy Jajangmyeon. They even provide traditional Korean seating and the opportunity to don a hanbok for that Instagram-worthy moment.

Must Order: Korean Barbecue, Mandu Soup, Japchae

Where: 1st floor Tara House, New Aruna Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Timarpur, Delhi, 110054

5. Makye Amay Tibet Kitchen

Tucked away in the lanes of Majnu Ka Tila, Makye Amay Tibet Kitchen transports you straight to the Himalayan hills. Renowned for their excellent service, this Tibetan cafe is a haven for foodies. Whether you're craving sushi, noodles, or soups, this spot is your go-to destination for Asian cuisine.

Must Order: Avocado Sushi, Bao Buns, Tingmo

Don't limit your Majnu Ka Tila experience to just laphing. Venture into these culinary havens, and let your taste buds embark on a flavorful journey you won't soon forget.