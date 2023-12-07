In today's time, people have become more conscious about what goes inside their bodies. As more and more people become aware of the long-term side effects of meat on one's health, they are switching to plant-based diets. With the evolution of veganism, several delicious and healthy meat alternatives have emerged. Whether you are taking a break from eating meat or just trying out a new lifestyle, having a well-balanced diet full of protein can be extremely crucial for your overall health. However, fret not. We have rounded up a list of foods that taste exactly like meat and also provide you with enough protein so that you don't give up on your goals.





Tofu is made from condensed Soy milk.

1. Tofu:

One of the most popular vegetarian items if you are looking for a meat replacement, Tofu blocks are made from condensed soy milk. While it tastes fairly bland, Tofu's texture is spongey and bouncy which helps it absorb multiple seasonings. This is why it is an excellent substitute for beef, pork or even chicken. It comes in multiple varieties, from very soft to extra-firm. Tofu can be sautéed, grilled, or cooked in just about any other way you prepare your meat dishes. For example, Tofu makes an excellent meat substitute if you want it in Kung Pao style, or crave meatless Moroccan Cutlets in a Lemon-Olive Sauce.

2. Mushrooms:

If you crave a meaty dish but don't have Tofu, then mushrooms can be your go-to option. Each 100 grams of mushrooms contain 3.1 gram of protein. It is rich in fibre and antioxidants and low in calories. Mushrooms have an earthy, meaty flavour and are packed with high amounts of minerals and vitamins. Because of its properties similar to meat, this chewy vegetable can be made into an excellent vegan “lamb” burger.

3. Jackfruit:

Also known as Kathal, Jackfruit is packed with minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fibre. Although it's a fruit, when cooked the right way, Jackfruit can taste exactly like meat. It is slightly sweet and can be perfect for sandwiches, fries or any dish that uses chicken, pork or beef.

4. Eggplant:

Eggplant is a very versatile meat alternative.

Rich and extremely versatile, Eggplant is probably the first thing that comes to your mind when you are looking for a meat alternative. The reason why vegan people turn to this dish is because of its texture and bulkiness. It can be grilled, roasted, or even sauteed as you choose. A popular dish that beats meaty burgers is Eggplant Burger. Another delicious way to consume this plant and satiate your meaty pangs is to eat it in the form of Eggplant noodles.





5. Beets:

Yes, you heard it right! While beets make an excellent vegetable for salads, they have an earthy taste which makes them perfect for roasting and grilling. You can amaze your guests by treating them with Roasted Beet Burgers or Vegan Beet Tacos.





Meat is not the answer when you crave good food. So, try these vegan items and give your tastebuds a rollercoaster ride.