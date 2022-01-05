Meat alternatives and mock meats have come up in a big way in the recent past. As individuals become conscious of the food they eat, they are searching for ways to cut down on meat consumption. This is not just due to the health concerns, but also to the environmental impact of the food we consume. Plant-based alternatives to regular meats are slowly and steadily making their way into the mainstream. Recently, an Israel-based firm launched its very first 3D-printed burger which was completely plant-based. And now, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has launched a range of plant-based fried chicken in the United States for the first time ever.

The special fried chicken will be sold across KFC outlets in the United States for a limited period of time starting 10th January 2022. The parent company of KFC, Yum Brands Inc. has partnered with Beyond Meat Inc for this unique and first-of-its-kind venture. The fried chicken is shaped like a nugget and is made with plant-based protein. This new item on KFC's menu will come in six-piece packs priced at USD 6.99.





According to a report by Fast Company, the recipe for the plant-based fried chicken was developed exclusively for use by KFC restaurant. It tastes exactly like the 11 signature herbs and spices used at the fast-food chain and even has the shredded texture of the actual meat. Trials of the product had been going on since 2020, however, it is finally hitting markets in New Year 2022 at a time when people are seriously rethinking their food habits and diet preferences.

It's safe to say that fast-food giant KFC will definitely be the first of many fast-food chains, in the US and even globally, to follow suit and introduce plant-based items onto their menu. What did you think of the plant-based fried chicken from KFC? Tell us in the comments below.