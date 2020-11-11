5 Minute Recipes: Make Chocolate Roll Barfi With These 3 Ingredients (Recipe Video Inside)

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: November 11, 2020 15:53 IST
Festive season calls for moist and fudgy barfis. Now, the markets are filled with a multitude of options, but the reports of adulteration and the exorbitant prices are proving to be a buzz kill. So should you go barfi-free this Diwali? Not at all! You would be surprised to know how easy it is to make barfi at home; and once you master the trick, you may not even turn to the sweetmeat shops after that. If you happen to be a fan of both chocolate and barfi, we have a festive surprise that would really cheer you up. This chocolate roll barfi recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul is so easy, it's unbelievable.
To make a this chocolate roll barfi, you would need to grind some chocolate biscuits until you get a fine powder, add some nuts like almond or pistachios(optional), then add some skimmed milk powder/dessicated coconut/cashew powder. Add some milk, if it is not binding. Give everything a good mix and shape it into a roll, wrap it in a silver varq and then slice the pieces as per desired thickness, and serve. The varq is optional, if you are unable to find it around you, you can skip it. 3 ingredients, 5 minutes and 2 steps, that's that kind of math we like when it comes to cooking , don't you agree?
You can find the complete recipe on Cook With Parul. Try it at home and let us know how you like it.
