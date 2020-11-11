SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • 5 Minute Recipes: Make Chocolate Roll Barfi With These 3 Ingredients (Recipe Video Inside)

5 Minute Recipes: Make Chocolate Roll Barfi With These 3 Ingredients (Recipe Video Inside)

If you happen to be a fan of both chocolate and barfi, we have a festive surprise that would really cheer you up.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 11, 2020 15:53 IST

Reddit
5 Minute Recipes: Make Chocolate Roll Barfi With These 3 Ingredients (Recipe Video Inside)

Diwali is also known as the festival of lights

Highlights
  • Diwali is the festival of lights
  • Diwali is also known as Deepavali
  • Barfi is an indispensable part of Diwali celebrations

Festive season calls for moist and fudgy barfis. Now, the markets are filled with a multitude of options, but the reports of adulteration and the exorbitant prices are proving to be a buzz kill. So should you go barfi-free this Diwali? Not at all! You would be surprised to know how easy it is to make barfi at home; and once you master the trick, you may not even turn to the sweetmeat shops after that. If you happen to be a fan of both chocolate and barfi, we have a festive surprise that would really cheer you up. This chocolate roll barfi recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul is so easy, it's unbelievable.

(Also Read: 

To make a this chocolate roll barfi, you would need to grind some chocolate biscuits until you get a fine powder, add some nuts like almond or pistachios(optional), then add some skimmed milk powder/dessicated coconut/cashew powder. Add some milk, if it is not binding. Give everything a good mix and shape it into a roll, wrap it in a silver varq and then slice the pieces as per desired thickness, and serve. The varq is optional, if you are unable to find it around you, you can skip it. 3 ingredients, 5 minutes and 2 steps, that's that kind of math we like when it comes to cooking , don't you agree?  

Newsbeep

You can find the complete recipe on Cook With Parul. Try it at home and let us know how you like it.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )



Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  DiwaliDiwali DietDiwali Sweet
6 Vitamin C-Rich Winter Fruits That May Help Prevent Respiratory Troubles And Promote Lung-Health
6 Vitamin C-Rich Winter Fruits That May Help Prevent Respiratory Troubles And Promote Lung-Health
When Is Dhanteras 2020? Date, Time And Food Rituals Of The Festival
When Is Dhanteras 2020? Date, Time And Food Rituals Of The Festival

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 