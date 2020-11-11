5 Minute Recipes: Make Chocolate Roll Barfi With These 3 Ingredients (Recipe Video Inside)

Diwali is also known as the festival of lights

Highlights Diwali is the festival of lights

Diwali is also known as Deepavali

Barfi is an indispensable part of Diwali celebrations

Festive season calls for moist and fudgy barfis. Now, the markets are filled with a multitude of options, but the reports of adulteration and the exorbitant prices are proving to be a buzz kill. So should you go barfi-free this Diwali? Not at all! You would be surprised to know how easy it is to make barfi at home; and once you master the trick, you may not even turn to the sweetmeat shops after that. If you happen to be a fan of both chocolate and barfi, we have a festive surprise that would really cheer you up. This chocolate roll barfi recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul is so easy, it's unbelievable.





(Also Read: Move Over Kaju Barfi, Make This 3-Ingredient Badam Barfi For Diwali)





To make a this chocolate roll barfi, you would need to grind some chocolate biscuits until you get a fine powder, add some nuts like almond or pistachios(optional), then add some skimmed milk powder/dessicated coconut/cashew powder. Add some milk, if it is not binding. Give everything a good mix and shape it into a roll, wrap it in a silver varq and then slice the pieces as per desired thickness, and serve. The varq is optional, if you are unable to find it around you, you can skip it. 3 ingredients, 5 minutes and 2 steps, that's that kind of math we like when it comes to cooking , don't you agree?

You can find the complete recipe on Cook With Parul. Try it at home and let us know how you like it.





Promoted

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Halwai-Style Besan ki Barfi In Under 10 Minutes)













