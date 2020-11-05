SEARCH
Move Over Kaju Barfi, Make This 3-Ingredient Badam Barfi For Diwali

Instead of kaju barfi, add sweetness to the festive season with home-made badam barfi. How, you ask? By following this incredibly simple recipe video of badam barfi

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 05, 2020 17:49 IST

Highlights
  • Barfi is a quintessential Indian festive sweet
  • Barfi can be of many kinds
  • Diwali is incomplete without sweets

There is something about the festive season that makes us want to indulge all kinds of sweets and desserts around. Rasmalai, jalebi, ladoo nothing is spared. Barfi is also one such ubiquitous sweetmeat that screams Diwali. The festival of lights is an incomplete without a box of kaju katli as Holi without Gujiya or Christmas without cake. But how about making this year's celebrations slightly different? No, we are not asking you to give up of barfi, but you can certainly play around with some ingredients. Instead of kaju barfi, add sweetness to the festive season with home-made badam barfi. How, you ask? By following this incredibly simple recipe video of badam barfi by NDTV Food.

For this recipe, all you need are some almond, milk and some sugar. No khoya, no chashni, no saffron. With these three ingredients, you can make intensely soft and decadent barfi in a matter of minutes. All you need to do is grind some almonds with milk and make a paste, add sugar, cook them on a pan until they become nice and fudgy. Transfer it on a plate, cut barfi of your desired shape and size, let it set in the refrigeration and serve! 

Watch the full recipe video of badam barfi above.

Sounds a cakewalk right? So what are you waiting for! Wear your aprons and start today. We bet you won't be able to stop at one. Do let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

