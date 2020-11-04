SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Halwai-Style Besan ki Barfi In Under 10 Minutes

Each time we visit a Halwai shop, the most difficult decision for us is to choose the right barfi. This season, save yourself that stress by making delicious besan barfi at home!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 04, 2020 18:01 IST

Barfi is a popular Indian dessert

Highlights
  • Barfi is a quintessential Indian festive sweet
  • Barfi can be of many kinds
  • Barfi is incredibly easy to make at home

It is hard to find a person in India who is not a barfi fan. We say so rather confidently because there are so many kinds of barfis in this country that you are bound to have. Moong dal to chocolate, kaju to coconut barfi, the variety is endless and we are not complaining. Each time we visit a Halwai shop, the most difficult decision for us is to choose the right barfi. This season, save yourself that stress by making delicious besan barfi at home! There are many reports of adulteration in sweets around the festive time; therefore, to be completely sure of the ingredients in your barfi - it is always a good idea to make it yourself at home. And guess what, it is not as cumbersome as you think.

This besan ki barfi recipe by YouTuber Parul is an ideal example of how you can use common kitchen ingredients to make Halwai-style sweets at home. The prime ingredients of this barfi are besan or gram flour, ghee and sugar. This barfi does not use khoya or mawa or any artificial colour or sweetener. All you need to do is fry the besan with ghee until it starts to look slightly fudgy. You would have to do most of the frying on low to medium flame to prevent risk of burning. Set it in a tin or vessel, let it freeze, and you are done.

Sounds like a cakewalk? Watch the recipe video of Halwai-Style Besan ki Barfi at home:

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

