Mustard oil is one of the most popularly used cooking oil in our households. It has a strong aroma and a pungent taste, giving our food a unique taste and texture. Some of the most popular dishes that include mustard oil are dal tadka, mutton curry and more Besides, it is also nutrient-rich and help benefit out over all health. From improving skin health to hair growth - it does it all. Considering this, we handpicked some of the best quality mustard oil options for you. We suggest, go through these options and pick one for your pantry. Read on.





Here are 5 Mustard Oil Options:

1. 24 Mantra Organic Pressed Mustard Oil

24 Mantra's mustard oil is 100% organic. The mustard used to make this oil is grown without any pesticides or synthetic GMOs (genetically modifies organisms). This oil is cholesterol and trans-fat free.











2. Dabur Cold Pressed Mustard Oil

Dabur's mustard oil is cold pressed from quality mustards ensuring that the natural properties and health benefits of mustard intact. This oil contains a good ratio of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acid.











3. Organic India Organic Mustard Oil

Organic India's mustard oil is certified organic kachi ghani mustard oil. It comes with natural benefits of mustard.











4. Natureland Organics Kachhi Ghani Pure Mustard Oil B07B9VM9MV

Natureland's mustard oil is 100% vegetarian. It provides a balanced nutrition profile to your daily food. You can use it to make your daily food healthier and tastier.











5. Daana Single Origin Organic Mustard Oil

Daana's mustard oil is keto friendly. Cold pressed in a kachi ghani, this mustard oil has no toxic chemicals that are found in refined oil. It has rich antioxidants, nutrients, no cholesterol or trans fats. This oil is high in omega-3 and vitamin E.











