It won't be an exaggeration to say that Mumbai is a land of food enthusiasts. From rich and flavourful Maharashtrian cuisine to exotic Italian, Asian and more - people here love experimenting with different types of cuisines. In fact, this city has much to offer in terms of food, drinks and more. Subsequently, the food landscape here is rich, vibrant and extensive, satisfying every type of palate. From the finest of restaurants to street-style food joints, you get it all at every nook and corner of Mumbai. And it often gets tougher to keep a track of what's new happening in the city. Fret not, we've got you covered here.





We have handpicked 5 new restaurants on Mumbai that have impressed us with décor, menu and more - and we just can't wait to explore these places. Read on.

Here're 5 Newly Opened Restaurants In Mumbai:

Masaledaar Modern India Kitchen And Bar:

As the name suggests, here you get desi foods, with a fresh and unique take on it. Besides being casual and comfortable, the vibe here is a union of global opulence and our humble Indian roots. The kitchen and bar here serves up reimagined fusion of Punjabi, North Indian, Awadhi, Rajasthani and Gujarati fare with fresh cocktails, to eat, pray, love and more.





Address: Masaledaar, 1st floor, The Thane Club, Mohan Kopekar Road, Opp Raheja garden 3 number gate, Teen hath naka, Thane West, Mumbai





Timings: 11 am to 4 pm





Plush Café:

A cute and cozy floral-themed joint, Plush Café wins hearts with its vibes and range of foods in the menu. And the best part is it has several unique food varieties to offer to its patrons, including vegetarian, non vegetarian, vegan as well as keto options.





Address: Shop no 1 simple premises , 16th road Bandra West, Mumbai





Timings: 8am - 8 pm ( Post curfew 12 am )

3. Butterfly High:

Looking for a joint for all your insta-worthy pictures, here we found a perfect restaurant for the same. The interiors of this millennial manor are a living embodiment of funky and contemporary vibes with cozy and comfortable seating. And to go with the vive, the menu here comprises a blend of Modern Indian cuisine and inexhaustible portfolio of cocktails.





Address: 1st Floor, The Unique, Hiranandani Estate Road, Opp TMC Commissioner Bungalow, Patlipada, Thane (W), Mumbai





Time: 12 noon - 10 pm

Moner - Bistro And Dessert Bar

This place is sure to give a vibe of those classic New York City bistros. From fresh and crunchy salads and soups to gourmet dessert - this place serves it all. So, if you are looking for places in Mumbai to enjoy a cozy full course meal dates with friends, then we suggest, Moner is just the place for you.





Address: Shop 4, Darvesh Royale, Perry Road, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai





Time: 12 noon - 11pm

Greenr Café:

This Delhi-based food joint is now making a buzz in the foodscape of Mumbai. Located in Bandra, this café offers an extensive menu of plant-based recipes - each of which is sure to leave a strong impression on your mind and palate. From vegan tiramisu to vegan pizzas and homemade sodas and kombuchas - you get it all here.





Address:57/116, Drego House, Pali Naka, Dr Ambedkar Rd, Bandra West.





Time: 12:30 noon - 10 pm