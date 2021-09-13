Just imagine, having a piping hot aloo paratha with a spoon full of ghee on it. The very thought makes all of us slurp, isn't it? We thought so. Ghee made from cow/buffalo milk is one secret ingredient that really makes a dish taste rich and more delicious. The best part about ghee is that you can use it in everything, as a healthier and tastier alternative to your daily cooking oil. Ghee is full of essential vitamins and minerals that help keep the body healthy and strong. So why not switch to ghee and consciously choose a healthy life? We have found 5 ghee options that will upgrade your cooking in no time!





Here are 5 Ghee Options To Choose From:

1.Gavyamart Indian A2 Desi Cow Ghee

Gavyamart's jar of ghee also includes zero added preservatives. This cow ghee is loaded with fat-soluble vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties, making this ghee a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts.











2.Sri Sri Tattva Cow Ghee

Sri Sri Tattva's ghee is made from clarifying 100% organic butter from a cow. Its taste and flavour are exactly like flavoured ghee. This organic ghee helps improve digestion and gives a good energy boost to start the day.











3.Kapiva A2 Shudh Desi Ghee

Kapiva's desi ghee is made of A2 milk. It contains beta-casein protein that is rich in calcium, iron and vitamins A, D and E. It also has Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. This ghee is well-suited for people who have lactose insensitivities.











4.Dabur 100% Pure Cow Ghee

Dabur's ghee is rich in antioxidants that help fight cell damage. This ghee helps improve healthy cholesterol levels and aids healthy weight. It is made of 100% pure cow ghee that has the goodness of vitamin A and helps boost immunity.











5.Himalayan Natives 100% Natural Cow Ghee

Himalayan Natives' cow ghee is a natural source of conjugated linoleic acid that increases oxygen consumption, and spending of energy in the body. This ghee promotes strong bones as it has naturally occurring vitamin K2. Vitamin K2 aids the deposition of calcium in the right places. It also helps prevent calcium buildup in soft tissues.























