Kolkata and the city's love for food needs no separate introduction. Rightly referred to as the foodie capital of India, it offers an extensive range of yummy delicacies that have fascinating stories of their own. From the very Bengali rosogolla and kosha mangsho to the popular Indo-Chinese cuisine, you will find diversified food options in every nook and corner of the city. That's not all. You should explore the street foods as well. There's phuchka, jhalmuri, egg roll and more, defining the food palate of the locals. What fascinates us the most is the fact that you will get these amazing dishes in very affordable prices. So much so that you will get some of these dishes for not more than Rs. 50. You heard us! Here, we curated a list of our favourite street foods from Kolkata that are available for under Rs. 50. Check them out.
5 Popular Kolkata Street Foods For Under Rs. 50:
1. Phuchka
2. Jhalmuri
Can you imagine having a wholesome snack for Rs. 10 to Rs. 15? That's right. You will easily get a portion of jhalmuri at that lucrative price. Puffed rice, tossed with sev, mustard oil, onion, chilli and a special jhalmuri masala, it spells indulgence. In fact, you can refer to it as the distant cousin of desi bhelpuri. Buy a pack of jhalmuri and chomp while exploring Kolkata.
3. Egg Roll
How can you miss out on the famous egg roll! Made by wrapping a paratha around a spicy egg mixture, it defines the cuisine of Kolkata. You will also find succulent chicken roll, mutton roll and veg roll - all available for under Rs. 50! So, stop by a roll centre to enjoy the succulent dish with egg, meat or veggies, wrapped in crisp flaky parathas.
4. Aloo Kabli
If you thought street food can't be healthy, then aloo kalbi is a must-try! Another popular street food in Kolkata, it is made by mixing boiled potatoes, chickpeas, chopped onions, and spices. It is a perfect combination of spicy and tangy flavours, available for not more than Rs. 20.
5. Tele Bhaja
If you are remotely privy with Kolkata's street-food, then you must have heard of tele bhaja. It is much like pakoda, prepared with vegetables, meat and eggs. Aloor chop, peyaji, cutlet, dimer devil and more, options are many to choose from. The best part is, you can enjoy a plate of telebhaja for as little as Rs. 20. Don't forget to pair it with a cup of chai for evening snacking.
So, the next time when you are in Kolkata, be sure to try these delicious street foods and experience the flavours of the city.
