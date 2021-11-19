What comes to your mind when somebody says pancakes? A rounded, soft and fluffy crepe, drizzled with sweet syrup and loaded with whipped cream! Pancakes are undeniably one of the easiest and quickest breakfast options for busy mornings. But what makes it even easier is already prepared pan cake mixes. These pancake mixes can help you put together a delicious and fulfilling breakfast in just a matter of minutes. If you look around and explore, you will notice a huge range of pancake mixes with different flavours and ingredients. Some are made with all-purpose flour; others are made with healthy millet flour and more. To help you with which one to buy according to the taste and texture, here we narrowed down 5 best pancake mix options to ease your search. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list.

Here's 5 Best Pancake Mix Options To Choose From:

1. Betty Crocker Pancake Mix

Let's start the list with this one. This instant mix not only makes pancakes but also makes waffles and crepes. Just add in some water to the mixture, whip until a smooth and consistent batter and get ready to taste some scrumptiously tasty, fluffy and light pancakes in just a few minutes.





2. The Daily Gourmet - Blueberry Pancake Mix

If you love desserts with blueberries, then you can't go wrong with this blueberry pancake mix. Besides being delicious, this pancake cake is also very healthy as it is made up of organic flour.





3. Ancient Roots India Vanilla Pancake Mix

Here we bring you another healthy pancake mix option for you. This instant mix is made with the goodness of jaggery, foxtail millet, jowar and flavoured with vanilla.





4. American Pancake Co. Eggless Pancake Mix for Breakfast

This product is made with the best quality ingredients. To prepare this all you need to do is, take a bowl, add the mixture, water, whip and cook. Serve this with fresh fruits, honey and your favourite syrup and enjoy the wholesome treat.





5. Rootz Co.Healthy Instant Pancake Mix

Chocolate lovers! We have got you covered with this pancake mix. This pancake mix is made with the richness of dark chocolates, ancient cereals, millets and super seeds. Besides, it does not contain maida and sugar. It is completely gluten free.











Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.