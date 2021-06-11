Breakfast is said to be the first and most important meal of the day. What you have in the morning can have a huge impact on how the rest of your day pans out, according to nutritionists and experts. However, the task of making a healthy and nutritious breakfast first thing in the morning is easier said than done. What can we possibly whip up in the early hours of the morning that is quick to make and delicious to taste? A food blogger has found the ideal recipe for the first meal of the day - mini banana pancakes. They are super cute and tiny, yet extremely fulfilling all at once. Take a look:

The viral recipe was shared on Instagram by food blogger @maddisonskitchen, who has a huge fan following across social media platforms. The mini banana pancakes recipe received nearly 50k views and counting. In the short video clip, we can see Maddison cutting up a banana into small slices. Then, with the help of a fork, she dips the banana pieces into a smooth pancake batter. These mini banana pancakes are then arranged on a heated pan where they are toasted until golden-brown. They are served hot and fresh with some chocolate syrup drizzled on top.





What a simple and convenient breakfast recipe, right? The mini banana pancakes have become the latest breakfast sensations on social media. Several users left comments about the super easy and quick breakfast recipe. Many wanted to know about the pancake batter being used in the recipe, which Maddison revealed was a standard pancake mix available in the market. You can also click here for the recipe of a classic American pancake batter.





Seeing how many of her followers loved the mini banana pancakes, Maddison posted yet another recipe using strawberry slices this time. A similar recipe yielded some delicious miniature pancakes which were drizzled with white chocolate sauce. Take a look:

Isn't this just the breakfast recipe you needed? Try these cute little pancakes at home and tell us how the results came out.