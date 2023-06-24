The weekend is finally here, and it's your chance to escape the clutches of your 9-to-5 routine and bid farewell to those relentless computer screens. Weekends are meant for sleeping in, doing absolutely nothing, catching up with friends, and treating yourself to a refreshing glass of beer accompanied by some delectable food. So, if you happen to find yourself in Hyderabad and you're on the lookout for a happening club, pub, or brewery to enjoy with your partner or pals, well, my friend, you've come to the right place! We've handpicked a few of our absolute favourite spots in the city that are just perfect for those blissful weekends. But hey, a quick heads-up: these places tend to get pretty busy during the weekends, so to play it safe, make sure to reserve a table in advance. Alright, no more dilly-dallying, let's jump right into the list!

Here Are 5 Pubs, Clubs And Breweries You Absolutely Must Visit In Hyderabad:

1. MOB - Belgium Beer House

Calling all beer enthusiasts! If you happen to be a die-hard fan of top-notch Belgian beer, then this place is an absolute paradise for you. Situated in Film Nagar near Banjara Hills, MOB lures people in with its soothing mood lighting and tranquil ambience. The decor may be minimalist, but the beer options from Belgium are out of this world. And hey, if you're not into beer, fear not! MOB also spoils you with a splendid selection of whisky, gin, wine, and other spirits. Plus, they offer a variety of scrumptious international cuisine options to perfectly complement your chosen pint. It's a win-win situation, my friend!

Where: 2nd Floor, Aryans, Near Apollo Hospital, Road 92, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

2. Hard Rock Cafe

Attention, music lovers and alcohol aficionados! Hyderabad proudly boasts not one, but two epic HRC outlets that cater to the cravings of thousands of dedicated fans. Following their iconic tradition, both HRC locations provide ample space, and an extensive collection of beers, wines, whiskies, cocktails, and more. Oh, and how could we possibly overlook the mind-blowing merchandise and collectables that make HRC truly one-of-a-kind? Prepare to rock and roll all night long!

Where: Salarpuria Sattva, Knowledge City Rd, Plot 2, Phase 1, Hyderabad - GVK One, Rd Number 1, Balapur Basthi, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

3. Prost Brew Pub

Welcome to the pride and joy of Hyderabad, the city's very own brewery that concocts an array of beers boasting unique flavours like mango, chocolate, lemon, blueberry, wheat, rice, and more. But wait, there's more! Prost also offers fantastic music, delicious food, and a delightful ambience, creating the perfect setting for relaxation and enjoyment with your amigos. Spread across three floors, each floor has its own distinct ambience, catering to whatever mood strikes your fancy. Cheers to that!

Where: 882/A Road No 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

4. Fat Pigeon

Calling all foodies and music enthusiasts! If you're the type who seeks divine culinary experiences, lively vibes, and groovy tunes to go along with your drink, then you absolutely must pay a visit to Fat Pigeon. With its modern decor, vibrant atmosphere, mouthwatering food, and a wide range of alcohol options to choose from, this place is a true gem. And guess what? They even offer live music performances, sports screenings, and a host of other exciting activities. It's a haven for those seeking a memorable night out!

Where: Plot 1335/A, Road 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

5. By The Bottle

Listen up, folks! This hidden gem happens to be one of the most wallet-friendly places in the city to party it up with your pals. Offering a diverse range of affordable drinks, along with decent food and fantastic music, By The Bottle ensures that your weekend is nothing short of amazing. So, what are you waiting for? Get your groove on and make this weekend one to remember!

Where: 5th Floor, Shreshta Aura, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

So, what are you still doing here? It's time to pick a spot and embark on an unforgettable weekend adventure. Do let us know all about your experience. Cheers to good times!