South Indian is the first choice of many people when it comes to breakfast, but most of them forego their love for quick recipes that save their time but do not give enough nutrition. If you too force yourself to eat that boring butter-laded bread or plain cereals while craving for a plate of upma or idli, you have come to the right place. Here, we will share with you some knockout quick south Indian recipes you can make on all those rushed mornings without getting late for the day.





Thirty minutes (or maybe less) are all you need to take out from your time to fix yourself a healthy, tasty, light yet fulfilling south Indian breakfast. Let's get started!

Here Are 5 Quick South Indian Breakfast Recipes You Can Make In Under 30 Mins

1.Vermicelli Upma

If you feel sooji takes forever to cook your favourite upma, try vermicelli upma. Vermicelli cooks a lot faster, and if you buy pre-roasted vermicelli from the market, it's even better. Cook it with veggies of our choice, but with the same old south Indian spices, and you'll get a hearty meal to start your day with. Click here for the recipe.

2. Bread Upma

If vermicelli upma impressed you, bread upma is even quicker. You just have to saute onions, green chillies and curry leaves first, and then roast veggies along with them. You can even skip the veggies if you want to. Then just add bread pieces, stir for a couple of minutes and tada! Your quick bread upma is ready. Click here for the recipe.





3. Cucumber Idli

If you have no time or patience for fermentation and soaking process that are usually required to make south Indian meals, this recipe is for you. Cucumber idli is popular in Karnataka and Konkani regions. No time to make sambhar? Make this idli and have a wholesome meal. Click here for the recipe.





4. Poha

The regular poha recipe is already popular for its quick recipe, so obviously, we could not leave it out from this list. Still need a great recipe to make the delicious poha? Click the link here.





5. Instant Oats Dosa

Oats is the new superfood staple of breakfast of many healthy eaters. Tie your love for taste and health in this quick recipe of oats dosa, and thank us for saving you all that time of making it the regular way. Click here for the recipe.







Now really, don't waste any more time contemplating what to make for breakfast. Just get a hold of this list and make one recipe for every day of the workweek. Enjoy!