By now, you all must have experienced meals served on banana leaves, especially at South Indian eateries. But have you ever had food served on lotus leaves? You heard us. Much like a banana leaf, it has also been a part of India's food culture for years. Much before metal utensils were introduced, eating different types of leaves was a common practice across the country. It is not only eco-friendly but considered quite healthy as well. Alongside, eating on leaves will help you skip the whole fuss of doing the dishes, especially after a feast. We bet this has grabbed all your attention; after all, no one likes doing chores after a lavish meal! The one under consideration today is the humble lotus leaf. In this article, we will take you through some of the primary reasons why you should consider serving food on lotus leaves at your next dinner party.

Lotus Leaves: Traditional Yet Trendy:

'Earthy' and 'eco-friendly' are the two buzzwords that have revolutionized the world of fashion and lifestyle. Today, you will find wide usage of ceramics, brass, and terracotta to add an earthy note to your home and kitchen setup. We believe, a lotus leaf perfectly fits in the situation. It has a beautiful round shape and a rich green colour that will liven up your dining setup in no time. Besides, having a meal with hands, served on lotus leaves, could also transport you to the roots instantly.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Why Lotus Leaves Make A Popular Alternative For Regular Plates:

- Shape: Lotus leaves are almost round, making them ideal for holding food easily.

- Size: Lotus leaves are usually large, which means you can keep more than one type of food on them while eating.

- Texture: Lotus leaves have self-cleansing properties that help repel water and keep food from sticking to the surface.

- Aroma: Lotus leaves have a natural aroma, much like the flower, which enhances the overall dining experience.

- Nutrients: Lotus leaves are said to have anti-inflammatory properties, which, when mixed with your food, may offer multiple health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Lotus Leaves: 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat On Lotus Leaves:

1. Natural Antioxidants:

Different parts of a lotus plant have been used for medicinal purposes. However, it is said that the leaves and the seeds (makhana) contain the highest amount of nutrients. They contain antioxidants like kaempferol, catechin, chlorogenic acid, and quercetin, which, according to studies, may help neutralize free radicals, thereby reducing oxidative stress in the body.

2. Reduced Inflammation:

According to a study published in The American Journal of Chinese Medicine, properties like catechin and quercetin may help mitigate inflammatory pathways in the body.

3. Promote Digestion:

The nutrients from the lotus leaves get absorbed into the food, further increasing the nutrient profile of the food. This also promotes digestion and better gut health.

4. Fighting Bacteria:

Lotus leaves are known to contain antibacterial properties, which, as per a study in Technology and Health Care, may help combat diseases caused by cavities and other oral infections.

5. Managing Blood Sugar Levels:

Multiple studies worldwide have found that the anti-inflammatory properties in lotus leaves react with the food we eat and help prevent a sudden spike in your blood sugar levels. This further lowers the risk of diabetes and other health hazards.

A Tip To Remember:

Always wash the lotus leaves well before serving food on them. Ideally, wash them under running water and scrub lightly to eliminate unwanted germs and bacteria. You may also dip them in lukewarm water for better sterilization.