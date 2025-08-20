Samosa Recipe: There's something irresistible about samosas! As a child, I recall getting super excited whenever my dad brought home a packet of samosas to munch on in the evenings. It was like a mini celebration, and even now, the same excitement exists. I'm sure many of you share the same love for samosas. While you've probably tried traditional aloo samosas several times, there are many other exciting varieties to explore. One that stands out is Paneer Chilli Samosas - crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and packed with flavour. This unique version of samosa is sure to impress. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @burrpet_by_dhruvijain.





Also Read: 5 Best Irani Samosas In Hyderabad: Where To Find The Flakiest, Spiciest Bites

Where Did Samosa Really Come From? Tracing Its Origins

We know you're curious about the paneer chilli samosa recipe, but have you ever wondered where samosas actually originated? Well, let's take a step back! Samosas originated in Central Asia, specifically in present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. The word 'samosa' comes from the Persian word 'sanbosag.' Over time, they spread throughout the Indian subcontinent, adapting to local tastes and evolving into the delicious snack we know and love today.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

What Makes Paneer Chilli Samosa A Must-Try?

Paneer chilli samosa is a must-try due to its unique fusion of flavours. Unlike traditional samosas, which are typically made with a spicy aloo stuffing, this version offers a delightful twist with its crispy shell filled with paneer and chilli. The combination of textures and tastes makes it a delicious and exciting snack that's sure to tantalise your taste buds!

What Accompaniments To Serve With Samosa?

Samosas can be served with a variety of accompaniments that complement their flavours and enhance the overall snacking experience. Here are some popular options to enjoy with them:

Coriander chutney

Tamarind chutney

Tomato ketchup

Spicy or sweet pickles

Chilli/schezwan sauce

Samosa Recipe | How To Make Paneer Chilli Samosa At Home

Knead a soft dough using wheat flour, salt, oil and water. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes to allow the gluten to relax.

Mix homemade paneer with finely chopped bell peppers, boiled and crushed corn, salt, oregano and chilli flakes.

Roll out the rested dough into small circles. Cut each circle in half to form a triangular shape.

Place a spoonful of the paneer filling in the centre of each triangle. Fold the dough over the filling to form a samosa shape and seal the edges.

Fry the samosas in hot oil until they are golden brown and crispy.

Serve the hot samosas with your favourite accompaniment for a tasty snack.

Watch the full recipe video below:

Can You Make Samosa In An Air Fryer Or Oven?

Yes, you can make samosas in an air fryer or oven. Both methods offer a healthier alternative to deep-frying. To make samosas in an air fryer, brush them with a little oil and cook at 180-200 degrees C for 8-10 minutes. For oven-baking, preheat to 200 degrees C and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.

Tips To Remember While Making Perfect Paneer Chilli Samosas:

1. Use the right paneer: Choose a fresh, high-quality paneer that is crumbly and not too soft. This will help the filling hold its shape and texture.





2. Balance the spices: Adjust the amount of chilli flakes, garam masala, and other spices according to your taste preferences. Make sure the filling is flavourful but not overpowering.





3. Don't overfill the samosas: Fill the samosas just enough to allow for a good seal. Overfilling can cause them to burst open during frying or baking.





4. Seal the samosas properly: Use a little water or flour paste to seal the edges of the samosas tightly. This will prevent them from opening up during cooking.





Also Read: Why You Crave Aloo Samosa At 4 PM: The Science Behind Evening Snacking





5. Fry or bake to perfection: If frying, heat the oil to the right temperature and fry the samosas until golden brown. If baking, preheat the oven to 400 and bake until crispy and golden.

Would you try making these paneer chilli samosas at home? Share with us in the comments section below!