Have you ever seen those thin, green radish pods at your local market that may look like beans but aren't? Those are called mogri. This winter produce, also known as bitter radish pods, could be a nutritious addition to your daily diet. How? By making a quick and easy sabzi out of it! Mogri ki sabzi is a simple and flavourful recipe that preserves the natural crunch and slight bitterness of these winter pods. It's easy to make and packed with nutrients, making it a winter must-have. But before we dive into the recipe, let's first learn more about mogri and its benefits.





Why You Should Include Mogri In Your Daily Diet

Not just for its bright, vibrant colour, mogri offers several benefits that make it a must-have in your diet. According to nutritionist Leena Mahajan, you should include mogri because it:

1. Promotes Healthy Skin

Mogri is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that nourish your skin and give it a natural glow.

2. Supports Strong Bones

These pods are high in minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which help strengthen bones and increase their density.

3. Aids Urinary Health

Mogri has natural diuretic properties that help detoxify the body and may prevent urinary tract infections.

4. Improves Digestion

With its high fibre content, mogri supports smooth digestion, helps prevent constipation, and promotes gut health.

5. Boosts Heart Health

These pods are rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure, lowering the risk of heart-related issues.

Why Should You Only Use A Heavy-Bottomed Pan To Cook Mogri Ki Sabzi?

Using a thick-bottomed pan is essential for even cooking. Since mogri has a delicate texture, it can easily stick to the bottom and burn. These radish pods cook quickly, so a heavy-bottomed pan ensures even heat distribution. This simple tip will help you enjoy both the taste and the benefits of this delicious winter produce.

How To Make Mogri Ki Sabzi | Mogri Sabzi Recipe

Now that you know how nutritious and beneficial mogri is, let's get into the recipe for this winter-special mogri ki sabzi. This simple recipe was shared by digital content creator @sanjanatries. Here's how to make this quick and easy sabzi:

1. Soak Red Chillies

Take hot water and soak dry red chillies in it for 15 minutes. Once soaked, remove the stems and grind them into a paste with chopped tomatoes and garlic. Add a bit of water for a smoother consistency.

2. Prepare Mogri

In a kadhai, heat oil and temper it with jeera, mustard seeds, saunf, methi seeds, and hing. Mix well, then add the mogri. Season with salt, cover, and cook on a low to medium flame until it softens slightly.

3. Add Prepared Paste

Once the mogri softens, add the prepared chilli-garlic paste and mix well. Cook until the raw smell disappears and the paste is nicely roasted, leaving oil on the side. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot!

Will you try making this sabzi at home? Let us know in the comments below.