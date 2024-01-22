Chutneys are like the superheroes of Indian kitchens, adding flavour to our meals. As the temperatures drop and winter sets in, Indian households welcome a variety of seasonal delights. Amidst this, Mogri Chutney emerges as a must-have, transforming the humble radish pods into a flavorful accompaniment. It's not just tasty; it's a delicious way to enjoy mogri, a veggie with a strong taste. Mogri's inherent pungency, which might be a bit strong for some palates, gets beautifully balanced in the form of a chutney, making it an irresistible addition to winter meals.

Are Sangri and Mogri same?

No, Sangri and Mogri are not the same. Sangri refers to the dried beans of green peas found in northern Indian cuisine, notably in Rajasthani dishes. On the other hand, Mogri pertains to radish pods, specifically the immature seed pods of the radish plant, commonly used in various Indian dishes. While the names may sound similar, they denote distinct vegetables with different flavours and culinary uses in Indian cuisine.

Mogri offers many health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock



Is Mogri Good For Health? Here Are 7 Health Benefits of Mogri:

1. Good for Skin Health:

Mogri boasts vitamins and antioxidants that contribute to healthier and radiant skin. Consuming it regularly can give your skin a natural glow.

2. Great to Improve Bone Mineral Density:

Mogri is rich in essential minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which are crucial for maintaining strong and healthy bones.

3. Helps to Treat Urinary Infections:

With its diuretic properties, Mogri aids in flushing out toxins and potentially preventing urinary infections.



4. Helps in Removing Kidney Stones/Gallstones:

The natural compounds in Mogri may assist in breaking down kidney stones or gallstones, promoting kidney health.

5. Helps in Digestion and Relieving Constipation:

The fibre content in Mogri supports digestive health, preventing constipation and promoting a healthy gut.

6. Excellent for Heart Health:

Mogri's potassium content helps regulate blood pressure, reducing the risk of cardiovascular issues.

7. Great for Blood Sugar Management/Diabetes:

Mogri has properties that may contribute to managing blood sugar levels, making it a valuable addition for those with diabetes.





Now, let's get hands-on with the simple method to create this flavorful Mogri Chutney. We found an easy recipe for Mogri chutney shared by nutritionist Leema Mahajan on her Instagram handle.

How To Make Mogri Chutney I Mogri Chutney Recipe:

In a mortar and pestle or a blender, add radish pods, hing water (asafoetida-infused water), tamarind, coriander leaves, mint leaves, and black salt. Pound or grind the ingredients into a coarse paste. And voila, you've created a delightful Mogri Chutney ready to elevate your winter meals!





Beyond its culinary appeal, Mogri Chutney brings a myriad of health benefits to your plate. So, this winter, indulge in the goodness of Mogri, for the wholesome nourishment it offers.